Student Congress president in Odisha detained for marching to Naveen Patnaik's house

Bhubaneswar: Police on Saturday detained Student Congress president Itish Pradhan and some of his supporters on their way to the residence of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

They were marching towards Naveen Niwas to demand CBI probe into the mysterious death of engineering student Asutosh Mohanty alias Rishi last year.

The agitators holding Rishi's photograph were, however, stopped by the police and later taken to the police station.

Rishi had died in May last year in mysterious circumstances and the police were investigating the case.

The student Congress leaders alleged that the death of Rishi was linked to a sex clip involving a BJD leader.