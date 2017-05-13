You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News
  3. Student Congress president in Odisha detained for marching to Naveen Patnaik's house

Student Congress president in Odisha detained for marching to Naveen Patnaik's house

PoliticsPTIMay, 13 2017 16:58:32 IST

Bhubaneswar: Police on Saturday detained Student Congress president Itish Pradhan and some of his supporters on their way to the residence of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. PTI

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. PTI

They were marching towards Naveen Niwas to demand CBI probe into the mysterious death of engineering student Asutosh Mohanty alias Rishi last year.

The agitators holding Rishi's photograph were, however, stopped by the police and later taken to the police station.

Rishi had died in May last year in mysterious circumstances and the police were investigating the case.

The student Congress leaders alleged that the death of Rishi was linked to a sex clip involving a BJD leader.


Published Date: May 13, 2017 04:58 pm | Updated Date: May 13, 2017 04:58 pm

Also See







T20 LEAGUE SCHEDULE
MatchDateDetails
1May 13KKR Vs MI
2May 14RPS Vs KXIP
3May 14DD Vs RCB
4May 16TBC Vs TBC
5May 17TBC Vs TBC
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores