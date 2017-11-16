Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in Ayodhya LIVE: Ex-BJP MP says AoL chief getting involved to avoid probe on illegally amassed wealth

Ahead of his visit to Ayodhya on Thursday, Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar met Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday in the state capital, officials said.
It was a "courtesy meeting" that lasted about 15-20 minutes and went off well, a senior state government official told PTI. "As far as the Ayodhya issue is concerned, Adityanath's stand is very clear. The state government is not a party. We welcome any settlement and will honour the decision of the court," he said.
Shankar had said in Delhi earlier this week that he was involved as a mediator in the Ram Temple dispute of his own will and would visit Ayodhya on 16 November to meet all stakeholders.
He said he did not have an agenda and would listen to everybody. Adityanath started the campaign for urban local bodies polls from Ayodhya. He said "Ayodhya" means a place where there is no possibility of a yudh (fight). "I am starting the campaign in Ayodhya with the aim that the results in all the local bodies are in favour of the BJP, so that development that was obstructed during the SP and BSP governments can be carried out in the state."
His offer for mediating in the dispute has received a tepid and sceptical response from key protagonists on both sides, with the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) voicing reservations about his role.
In an informal interaction with journalists after meeting Adityanath, he said,"I want unity... I want amity. This is just the beginning. We will talk to all."
When his attention was drawn to comments by Muslim leaders rejecting his proposal to resolve the dispute, Ravi Shankar said he had no proposal at the moment so any question of rejection does not arise. "Neither have I given any proposal nor have I got it from anyone," he said.
14:41 (IST)
Sri Sri talking to jokers, every Tom, Dick and Harry hungry for publicity: Asaduddin Owaisi
"Who is he talking to that is the question. He is talking to jokers. every person who is on the street hungry for publicity. He will achieve nothing and is just misleading the entire country," Asaduddin Owaisi said.
14:31 (IST)
Meanwhile, Sunni Waqf Board denies involvement of money talks
"Nobody from our side has talked about money. We will not give away the land for money. If someone comes to talk to me I will respond courteously," Sunni Waqf Board chief tells India Today
14:27 (IST)
14:26 (IST)
Too early to speculate solutions; we will talk to everyone who is willing: Sri Sri Ravishankar
14:20 (IST)
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has amassed wealth, wants to avoid probe: Ex-BJP MP on Ayodhya issue
Questioning Sri Sri Ravishankar's locus standii in intervening on the Ram temple issue, former BJP MP Ram Vilas Vedanti on Thursday said that the AoL founder is using the issue to “avoid” being probed for his amassed wealth, The Indian Express reported.
13:39 (IST)
If we are able to build a temple then this would be an example for the world, says Sri Sri
13:32 (IST)
Azam Khan criticises Sri Sri Ravi Shankar over his attempts to mediate in the Ram Mandir controversy
13:18 (IST)
Government has not sent me, says Sri Sri
I have come here on my own volition, says Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, reports Times Now. He is now heading to Ram Janmabhoomi. He said that it will take at least a couple of months before something conclusive comes out of the process.
13:13 (IST)
Court can't give you long-term solution, says Sri Sri Ravi Shankar
Talking about the Ram Mandir issue, the court can't us a long-term solution as 50 years later someone can again raise the issue, reports Times Now. The community will be divided again. Instead the community should come together. He added that it is too early to come to a conclusion and he will meet everyone. He says that he will continue process of dialogue.
12:23 (IST)
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar met Ramjanmabhoomi Shrine Board chairman Nritya Gopal Das for less than five minutes
12:20 (IST)
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar scheduled to visit the disputed land in Ayodhya
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar will first visit the disputed land in Ayodhya and then will meet Iqbal Ansari and Haji Mehboob, the two stakeholders to the dispute, reports India Today. He will also meet Ramjanmabhoomi Shrine Board chairman Nritya Gopal Das, Ram Vilas Das Vedanti, and Mahant Suresh Das of Digambar Akhada in Ayodhya.
He will reach Nirmohi Akhada at 3 pm to meet Mahant Dinendra Das and the Panchas of the Akhada, says the report. He will hold a press conference at 4 pm before leaving for Bengaluru at 5 pm via Lucknow.
12:04 (IST)
RECAP: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's efforts to resolve Ayodhya dispute won't succeed, says Vishwa Hindu Parishad
The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Tuesday voiced doubts over Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's efforts to resolve the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in Uttar Pradesh and said he won't succeed in his mission.
VHP joint general secretary Surendra Jain said the issue of constructing a grand Ram temple at Ayodhya can never be resolved through talks.
11:59 (IST)
Sri Sri arrives to meet stakeholders
11:55 (IST)
Mahant Narendra Giri and Dharam Das met Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow, discuss 2019 Kumbh and Ram Mandir
11:54 (IST)
BJP leader Ram Madhav says Ram Mandir issue must remain a legal battle in the apex court
11:49 (IST)
Subramanian Swamy has views on the matter
11:48 (IST)
Ram Vilas Vedanti, former BJP MP says Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is nobody is decide anything on Ram Temple
11:30 (IST)
Sunni Ulema Board denies knowledge of such deal
Hasib ul-Hasan, the general secretary of the Sunni Ulema Board, told India Today that they are unaware of any such a deal. "We have always said that the matter should be resolved in the court. And we are still going with that," he said.
11:29 (IST)
Nirmohi Akhara chief Mahant Dinendra Das says between Rs 1-20 crore being offered to the Sunni Central Wakf Board to relinquish claim
Reports have emerged claiming that Sri Sri Ravishankar, who has taken up the role of a mediator in the Ayodhya Babri Masjid dispute, could be offering money to the Sunni Waqf board to strike a deal.
India Today reported that the chief Mahant of the Nirmohi Akhara, Dinendra Das has said that an amount between Rs 1 crore to 20 crore is being offered to the Sunni Central Waqf board. He also said that Muslims will be given land elsewhere to build a masjid.
"We'll try our best to strike a deal. All the cost behind the court case. Are we winning?" Das asked. "The court has said that please find a settlement outside the court, and we are doing that," he added.
09:09 (IST)
Shia waqf board chief met Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on 31 October
Shia Central Waqf Board, Uttar Pradesh's chairman Waseem Rizvi met the Art of Living founder in Bengaluru on Tuesday and apprised him of the board's stand that a Ram temple should be built at the site.
"I met Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and apprised him of the (Shia) Board's stand that a Ram temple should be constructed at the Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya. I have met all seers and mahants contesting the case for the construction of a temple in court. All of them are ready for talks," Rizvi told PTI over the phone.
09:04 (IST)
Congress dubbed Sri Sri Ravi Shankar "government agent'
The Congress had dubbed the spiritual leader a "government agent", who was "representing its interests" in the Ram Temple dispute in Ayodhya. "Sri Sri is representing the government interests," Congress spokesperson Tom Vadakkan had said on 31 October in Delhi, when he was asked about the mediation being done by the Art of Living Foundation head in the Ram Temple issue.
09:01 (IST)
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar rejects Congress' charges of him representing 'govt interests'
Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on 7 November rejected the accusation of the Congress that he was a "government agent" as regards the mediation in the Ram temple dispute in Ayodhya. "I have always worked on my own and I am not working at the instance of anybody," he told reporters in Chandigarh.
08:51 (IST)
Ravi Shankar spoke on corrution, caste and farmer issues with Yogi
08:38 (IST)
Ravi Shankar's mediation offer has received tepid response
Sri Sri's offer for mediating in the dispute has received a tepid and sceptical response from key protagonists on both sides, with the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) voicing reservations about his role.
08:26 (IST)
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar wants to mediate in Ayodhya dispute
Shankar had said in Delhi earlier this week that he was involved as a mediator in the Ram Temple dispute of his own will and would visit Ayodhya on 16 November to meet all stakeholders.
08:25 (IST)
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar met Yogi Adityanath before Ayodhya trip
Ahead of his visit to Ayodhya on Thursday, Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar met Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday in the state capital, officials said.