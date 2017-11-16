Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in Ayodhya LIVE: Ex-BJP MP says AoL chief getting involved to avoid probe on illegally amassed wealth

Nirmohi Akhara chief Mahant Dinendra Das says between Rs 1-20 crore being offered to the Sunni Central Wakf Board to relinquish claim

Reports have emerged claiming that Sri Sri Ravishankar, who has taken up the role of a mediator in the Ayodhya Babri Masjid dispute, could be offering money to the Sunni Waqf board to strike a deal.

India Today reported that the chief Mahant of the Nirmohi Akhara, Dinendra Das has said that an amount between Rs 1 crore to 20 crore is being offered to the Sunni Central Waqf board. He also said that Muslims will be given land elsewhere to build a masjid.

"We'll try our best to strike a deal. All the cost behind the court case. Are we winning?" Das asked. "The court has said that please find a settlement outside the court, and we are doing that," he added.