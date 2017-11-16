Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in Ayodhya LIVE updates: AoL chief to consult Muslim litigants, Nirmohi Akhara before next step, says report

Ahead of his visit to Ayodhya on Thursday, Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar met Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday in the state capital, officials said.
It was a "courtesy meeting" that lasted about 15-20 minutes and went off well, a senior state government official told PTI. "As far as the Ayodhya issue is concerned, Adityanath's stand is very clear. The state government is not a party. We welcome any settlement and will honour the decision of the court," he said.
Shankar had said in Delhi earlier this week that he was involved as a mediator in the Ram Temple dispute of his own will and would visit Ayodhya on 16 November to meet all stakeholders.
He said he did not have an agenda and would listen to everybody. Adityanath started the campaign for urban local bodies polls from Ayodhya. He said "Ayodhya" means a place where there is no possibility of a yudh (fight). "I am starting the campaign in Ayodhya with the aim that the results in all the local bodies are in favour of the BJP, so that development that was obstructed during the SP and BSP governments can be carried out in the state."
His offer for mediating in the dispute has received a tepid and sceptical response from key protagonists on both sides, with the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) voicing reservations about his role.
In an informal interaction with journalists after meeting Adityanath, he said,"I want unity... I want amity. This is just the beginning. We will talk to all."
When his attention was drawn to comments by Muslim leaders rejecting his proposal to resolve the dispute, Ravi Shankar said he had no proposal at the moment so any question of rejection does not arise. "Neither have I given any proposal nor have I got it from anyone," he said.
