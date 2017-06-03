You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News
  3. SP leader Gayatri Prajapati, six others chargesheeted for raping corporator, molesting minor girl

SP leader Gayatri Prajapati, six others chargesheeted for raping corporator, molesting minor girl

PoliticsPTIJun, 03 2017 11:37:30 IST

Lucknow: The Lucknow police has filed a chargesheet against former minister and Samajwadi Party leader Gayatri Prajapati
and six others for allegedly raping a woman and attempting to molest her minor daughter.

File image of Gayatri Prajapati. Courtesy: CNN-News18

File image of Gayatri Prajapati. Courtesy: CNN-News18

The SIT of Lucknow police filed the chargesheet in a local court on Friday, a senior police officer said.

A Chitrakoot-based woman corporator had alleged that Prajapati and his aides had raped her and attempted to molest her minor daughter in 2014.

An FIR was registered on 17 February against Prajapati and six others on the directive of the Supreme Court. After being on the run for nearly a month, the 49-year-old SP leader was arrested on 15 March and was sent to jail. Six others had been arrested earlier.

At the time of his arrest, Prajapati had said that he was innocent. "This is a conspiracy to malign me," he had claimed, adding that he was prepared to undergo a NARCO test to bring out the truth. He also demanded a NARCO test on the minor victim.


Published Date: Jun 03, 2017 11:37 am | Updated Date: Jun 03, 2017 11:37 am

Also See







Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 3SL Vs SA
2Jun 4IND Vs PAK
3Jun 5AUS Vs BAN
4Jun 6ENG Vs NZ
5Jun 7PAK Vs SA
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores