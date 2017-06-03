SP leader Gayatri Prajapati, six others chargesheeted for raping corporator, molesting minor girl

Lucknow: The Lucknow police has filed a chargesheet against former minister and Samajwadi Party leader Gayatri Prajapati

and six others for allegedly raping a woman and attempting to molest her minor daughter.

The SIT of Lucknow police filed the chargesheet in a local court on Friday, a senior police officer said.

A Chitrakoot-based woman corporator had alleged that Prajapati and his aides had raped her and attempted to molest her minor daughter in 2014.

An FIR was registered on 17 February against Prajapati and six others on the directive of the Supreme Court. After being on the run for nearly a month, the 49-year-old SP leader was arrested on 15 March and was sent to jail. Six others had been arrested earlier.

At the time of his arrest, Prajapati had said that he was innocent. "This is a conspiracy to malign me," he had claimed, adding that he was prepared to undergo a NARCO test to bring out the truth. He also demanded a NARCO test on the minor victim.