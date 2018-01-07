You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Sopore IED blast: Modi govt's muscular, militaristic approach failed to end militancy in J&K, says P Chidambaram

Politics IANS Jan 07, 2018 13:22:19 IST

New Delhi: Former Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday attacked the Modi government's Kashmir policy, saying its "hard, muscular, militaristic" approach had failed to end militancy in the troubled state.

"It was claimed that the hard, muscular, militaristic approach will put an end to infiltration and militancy. Has it?" the former Home Minister tweeted.

Chidambaram quoted statistics to say that the number of civilians and terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir had almost doubled from 28 to 57 and from 110 to 218 from 2014 to 2017 respectively. The number of security forces killed had also shot up from 47 to 83 in this period.

The Congress leader said that wisdom lay in actively working towards a political solution to the issues of Jammu and Kashmir, where a separatist campaign raging since 1989 has claimed thousands of lives.

 Another Congress leader and former Central minister, Kapil Sibal, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rhetoric over Jammu and Kashmir had come apart.

The twin criticism came a day after a militant-triggered explosion killed four policemen in Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir.


Published Date: Jan 07, 2018 13:17 PM | Updated Date: Jan 07, 2018 13:22 PM

Also See






Watch: Indian women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal on growing up in Haryana, Asia Cup victory and more



Top Stories




Cricket Scores