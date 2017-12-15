Sonia Gandhi's retirement from politics not easy for Congress members, says Renuka Chowdhury

New Delhi: Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury on Friday said that it was not easy for party members to accept that Sonia Gandhi was going to quit politics, amid speculations that the outgoing party president would retire from public life.

Asked what role she would assume after her son Rahul Gandhi takes over the reins of the party on Saturday, Sonia Gandhi told reporters in the Parliament complex, "My role is to retire."

Responding to Sonia Gandhi's comment, Chowdhury said she would like to believe that their party leader would always be there to steer the grand old party in the right direction.

"(She) may say. It is part of her nature, her personality where she has never aspired for a post or clung to power...she talks what she believes is right and stands by her conviction. There is no doubt about her commitment," Chowdhury said outside Parliament.

"For those of us who are around, it is not that we can accept easily... Ideas she has stood by will always be relevant and our commitment as workers to strengthen the party will remain," she said.

DMK leader TKS Elangovan said that it was "her personal decision" to quit political life. "We cannot influence. Because if she is retiring on health grounds, what can we do?" he asked.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, however, dismissed the speculation that Sonia Gandhi has retired from public life.

"Would sincerely request friends in the media to not rely upon innuendos.

Smt. Sonia Gandhi has retired as President of Indian National Congress and not from politics. Her blessings, wisdom and innate commitment to Congress ideology shall always be our guiding light. — Randeep S Surjewala (@rssurjewala) December 15, 2017

"Sonia Gandhi has retired as president of Indian National Congress and not from politics. Her blessings, wisdom and innate commitment to Congress ideology shall always be our guiding light," Surjewala said on Twitter.