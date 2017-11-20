Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh feature in Congress list of 'star campaigners' for Gujarat Assembly elections

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and party vice-president Rahul Gandhi are among the 40 star campaigners for the Congress party in the Gujarat Assembly elections. The grand old party released its list of star campaigners on Monday.

Congress releases a list of 40 star campaigners for upcoming #GujaratElection2017pic.twitter.com/4P8BfZe2H5

— ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2017

Among other senior leaders who are star campaigners are All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary in-charge of Gujarat Ashok Gehlot, Ahmed Patel, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Gujarat Congress president Bharatsinh Solanki and others. Randeep Singh Surjewala and Jyotiraditya Scindia also feature on the list. The Congress on Sunday released a list of 77 candidates for the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections.

This is our 1st Candidate list of 77 Candidates for #GujaratElection2017. Congratulations & Best wishes to all the 77 Candidates. કોંગ્રેસ આવે છે, નવસર્જન લાવે છે! #NavsarjanGujaratpic.twitter.com/C8OCsbTavR — Bharat Solanki (@BharatSolankee) November 19, 2017

The party seems to have fielded senior leaders of the Congress state unit, however, the list came as a disappointment for the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS), as only two of its members have found a place in it. The two parties had said that they had reached an agreement on reservation for Patidars, howevr, their workers clashed in Surat after Congress declared its first list of 77 candidates, leaving little room for PAAS leaders, according to Livemint.

The party has, however, given tickets to over 20 other Patel candidates.

A total of 89 assembly constituencies will go to polls in the first phases on 9 December. Party leaders say that another list will be released as well, in which perhaps more PAAS leaders can be accommodated. With just two days left for filing nominations for the first phase, the list is anticipated to be released soon.

Meanwhile, the ruling BJP has announced 106 candidates out of total 182 seats, by releasing three lists so far, giving tickets to as many as 15 Patidar leaders.

The Gujarat Assembly elections will be held in two phases scheduled on 9 and 14 December. The counting of the votes will be held on 18 December.

