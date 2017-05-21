Smriti Irani says 'achhe din' are here, many have benefited from different Central schemes

New Delhi: Listing out "achievements" of the BJP-led central government, Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani on Sunday said people who had benefited from various schemes were experiencing achhe din (good days).

Speaking at the India Today Editors' Roundtable, Irani said the Narendra Modi government has given the people an opportunity to participate in policy-making by sending in their suggestions directly to the prime minister.

"If you ask those who have taken part in policy-making, they will say achhe din have come. This government cares for the citizens' betterment," she said.

"There were two crore women working in smoke-filled kitchens. They got cooking gas connections. If you ask them, they will tell you their achhe din have come," she said.

"There are seven crore persons who got money for business under the Mudra Yojana. If you ask them, they will say achhe din have come," the minister added.

Irani lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government for the surgical strikes in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in 2016 and approaching the International Court of Justice in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case.

"Today, at least, there is a prime minister who is decisive," she said and denied the charge that Modi runs a "one-man show".

"It is unfair," Irani said.

Fielding a question on Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi, Irani said she will not comment as it was the death anniversary (21 May) of his late father Rajiv Gandhi.

"It will not be in good taste," she said.