Situation in Kashmir has gone out of hand: Senior JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav

New Delhi: The situation in the Kashmir has gone out of hand and the government is unable to control it, senior JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav, who has been working to hold a conference on Kashmir supported by opposition parties, has said.

Yadav has met leaders of the Congress and the Left parties, besides BJP's Yashwant Sinha, who was part of a non-government delegation that had visited Kashmir, as part of efforts to organise a national conference on the situation.

"The situation in the Valley has become very serious and gone out of hand in the last three years. Bringing peace there now is very challenging. It is in the grip of militancy which had not been seen in the last 15 years. The government is unable to control it," he said in a statement.

He also cited cases of violence by cow vigilantes and alleged caste attacks in some parts of the country and accused outfits linked to the BJP and the groups affiliated to it for the "disturbing" development.

The Rajya Sabha MP also targeted the Narendra Modi government for not fulfilling the "42 big promises" the BJP had made to the masses before it was voted to power in 2014. The saffron party had promises employment to two crore youths annually and a minimum support price (MSP) for farm produce which would be 50 percent more than their cost of production, he said, adding that only 1.35 lakh new jobs were added in 2014-15.

Many farmers were forced to commit suicide as they had to sell their produce at a price less than the MSP, Yadav alleged.

In the health and education sectors, he said, the Modi government is the first which reduced the budget of both the ministries.

This government is for the rich and elite class, and not for the poor, scheduled castes and scheduled tribes, he alleged.