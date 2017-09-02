Sitaram Yechury points out identical tweets on demonetisation by Narendra Modi Cabinet ministers

Ahead of the much-awaited Cabinet reshuffle on Sunday, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury took to Twitter to take potshots at the Narendra Modi Cabinet.

Yechury posted a picture of six BJP MPs — five of them ministers — tweeting identical messages calling demonetisation a success. The two-term Rajya Sabha MP commented that such an occurrence points out that reshuffles in the Cabinet does not really matter as everything is dictated by the central command — a reference to the prime minister and BJP chief Amit Shah.

Ministers reduced to tweeting identical messages handed over to them centrally. Their reshuffle doesn't matter. pic.twitter.com/MLpeZKDGUv — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) September 2, 2017

Yechury, who was denied a third term in the Upper House, also drew parallels between the ill-fated ship Titanic and the Modi Cabinet, while dismissing the talks of a reshuffle. The CPM leader also called the NDA government a disaster.

Talk of reshuffle in the cabinet is akin to shifting chairs on the decks of the Titanic. The disaster that the Modi govt is, won't change. — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) September 2, 2017

The stage is set for a reshuffle and expansion of the Union Council of Ministers on Sunday with two ministers having resigned and nine others understood to have been asked to quit to pave the way for entry of new faces.

Ministers of State Rajiv Pratap Rudy (skill development) and Sanjeev Balyan (agriculture) have resigned, while a few others have been asked to resign from their posts, ahead of the reshuffle on Sunday morning.

"A process has been set in motion for the swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan at around 10 am on Sunday," officials said.

Cabinet ministers Uma Bharti, Radha Mohan Singh and Kalraj Mishra, Ministers of State Giriraj Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Bandaru Dattatreya and Faggan Singh Kulaste are believed to have been nudged by Shah to put in their papers, sources told IANS. Birender Singh, steel minister, is also likely to face the axe.

Minister of State for HRD Mahendra Nath Pandey, who was on Friday appointed as the Uttar Pradesh BJP chief, is also on the way out of the ministry.

Sources also told Firstpost that HRD minister Prakash Javadekar is likely to be elevated to the defence ministry while Suresh Prabhu, who offered to resign after a series of rail accidents, is likely to be allotted the environment ministry.

Rudy said it was the decision of the party and he had resigned. Balyan said he was asked to resign and he would always follow the party directives. However, Bharti was evasive when asked if she had resigned. "I have not heard your questions. I have no right to speak on the issue. Only those who have been authorised by the party chief can speak," she told reporters.

With inputs from IANS