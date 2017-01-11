You are here:
Shooting at TMC councillor's office in Kharagpur, two dead in firing

PTI Jan, 11 2017 20:20:53 IST
Midnapore: Five Trinamool Congress workers, including the husband of a councillor of Kharagpur Municipality, were injured when miscreants fired at them at Kharagpur in Midnapore West district on Wednesday, police said. According to the latest reports, two succumbed to injuries.

The party workers were inside the office of ward 18 councillor A Puja at Nayakhuli locality when the miscreants hurled a bomb and fired indiscriminately.

Investigation is on and no arrests have been made so far, police said.

Tension prevailed in the area and a police picket has been posted there.

