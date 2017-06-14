Shiv Sena warns Maharashtra govt of 'big step' if farmers' loan waiver is not implemented by July

Mumbai: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday warned ally BJP that his party would take a "big step" if the loan waiver for farmers announced by the Maharashtra government is not implemented by next month.

Terming the announcement of a complete loan waiver as a victory of farmers' unity, he said, "Our demand is very clear. We want their loans to be written off completely."

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, after meeting farmers from across the state, including Puntamba village, Uddhav said, "I would like to thank the farmers. We have heard of a green revolution but the farmers of Maharashtra have shown that those who can bring about a green revolution can also cause a revolution."

"I don't believe in the word 'karz mafi', it should be called as 'karz mukti'. 'Mafi' is given to those who have committed a crime. Farmers have not committed any crime but have brought about a revolution," the Sena chief said.

Uddhav said, "I congratulate the Maharashtra government. This is a moment to be celebrated, but most importantly, fast implementation of the announcement is necessary."

"Loan waiver has been announced now. We will be patient enough to wait now and give the government time until July to implement its announcement. If they do not do so, a big step will be taken next month," he said.

Meanwhile, a farmer who was present at the event said they met the Sena president to thank him for his support to their stir.

"His support forced the government to give us a loan waiver. We give full credit to Uddhav ji and the Shiv Sena," he said.

Earlier in the day, the Shiv Sena had said the loan waiver decision was due to its constant "throttling" of the Maharashtra government and the party has opted to remain in power to shake the chair of "lazy" persons.

Farmers in Maharashtra, who had been on a war path from 1 June to press for their various demands, had on 11 June called off their stir after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced loan waiver for them.