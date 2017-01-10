Shiv Sena targets Centre for security casualties in Kashmir, warns BJP not to drag army into politics

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Tuesday asked the Union government to reveal how many soldiers died at the borders post demonetisation, in an apparent bid to rubbish the Centre's claim that terror funding has been checked with the note ban exercise.

Also, taking exception to Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar's statements crediting the RSS teachings for surgical strike across the LoC last year, it said the Army should not be dragged into politics.

The Sena said that the Monday's terror attack on General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) camp in Akhnoor sector of Jammu in which three civilian workers were killed, proves that demonetisation has not deterred the terrorists as they continue with their activities without any hindrance.

"Terrorists once used to attack public places, but are now directly targeting Army bases and killing jawans. Should this be considered a change? Thwarting terror attacks was one of the main reasons cited for demonetisation. But terrorist attacks continue unabated even at places in Manipur," an editorial in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamna' said.

"Last year, 60 jawans were martyred while the number stood at 32 and 33 in 2014 and 2015, respectively. How can we believe that these are the signs that Pakistan is being reigned in? Nobody should drag the Army in the muck of politics," it said.

"Manohar Parrikar credited the RSS teachings for the surgical strike on Pakistan and during campaigning for the polls in UP, the BJP has taken all credit for the strike attributing nothing to the Army," the Sena said.

"Demonetisation has become more of a political issue than one which is supposed to hold national importance. The number of deaths of soldiers post demonetisation should be released and politics over the scrapping decision should be stopped," it further said.

The Sena also said that if BJP has the courage, it should implement the uniform civil code, build a Ram temple in Ayodhya and scrap Article 370 of the Constitution.