Shiv Sena slams Narayan Rane, says he is an 'insignificant' figure for the party

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena, which has been opposing the likely induction of former Congress leader Narayan Rane into the Maharashtra cabinet, on Thursday said he is an "insignificant" figure for the party.

"Narayan Rane left the party (Sena) in 2005 and since then, he has twice been defeated by the Shiv Sena candidates. Thus, he is an insignificant figure for the party," party spokesperson Neelam Gorhe told reporters in Solapur.

The Sena has time and again voiced its opposition over Rane's imminent entry into the state cabinet.

Sena's Minister of State for Home Deepak Kesarkar had recently termed Rane "corrupt" and had advised the BJP against inducting the Maharashtra Swabhiman Paksha (MSP) leader who has a "criminal nature".

Downplaying the move of its estranged ally BJP, Gorhe claimed that it was because of the perseverance of Shiv Sena that issues like Goods and Services Tax (GST) and loan waiver for farmers were implemented.

"Shiv Sena MPs raised the issue in the Parliament and spoken to Jaitley and he had assured that our demands would be met. Thereafter, the chief minister also followed the issue up," she said.

The Sena had earlier made the issue of Rane's entry into the state cabinet as a precondition for its support to the candidature of BJP candidate Prasad Lad to the Legislative Council last month.

Rane, a former chief minister of Maharashtra, had tendered his resignation from the Congress and also the post of MLC in September last year.