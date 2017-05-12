Shiv Sena MLA Gautam Chabukswar sends 'substitute' to visit drought-hit village in Maharashtra

After Shiv Sena MLAs were directed by party chief Uddhav Thackeray to visit drought-hit villages in their constituencies in Maharashtra, one enterprising MLA sent a former corporator in his stead, CNN-News 18 reported.

Shiv Sena MLA Gautam Chabukswar reportedly sent Yashodhar Fanse, a former corporator, as his "substitute" to visit a drought-hit village in Osmanabad district. Fanse reportedly posed as Chabukswar and met the villagers, according to media reports.

I am shocked. The BJP-Shiv Sena govt has taken the whole farmer issue very lightly: Ex-Maharashtra CM @prithvrj to CNN-News18 #SenaNakliMLApic.twitter.com/6M22QaOVCt — News18 (@CNNnews18) May 12, 2017

Sources told Firstpost that Chabukswar is on a holiday somewhere in North India.

Thackeray held a meeting in Sena Bhavan in Mumbai and has issued a warning to Chabukswar, sources said.

Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant, who is also the party spokesman, told Firstpost, "I don't know anything about this."