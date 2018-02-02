Shiv Sena, BJP call BMC budget 'balanced', Opposition says 'regressive' budget provides no relief for Mumbaikars

Mumbai: The BJP and the Shiv Sena on Friday called the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's budget for 2018-19 as "balanced", while Opposition parties termed it "regressive" and a budget without "relief" for Mumbaikars.

Group leader of the ruling Shiv Sena, Yashwant Jadhav, termed the budget "balanced".

"This is a complete and balanced budget. This reflects the path on which we are marching ahead to fulfil poll promises made by our party. With no new tax or hike in charges, this will certainly lead people towards a better life."

However, Ravi Raja, the Congress' group leader in the BMC, lashed out at the budgetary provisions and dubbed it "regressive".

"It is nothing but a bunch of old and unfulfilled promises. No new announcements and same regressive steps to propel the city into backwardness. It's an eyewash. Most of last year's provisions are still on paper and the administration has no idea how to complete it. This budget shows no sign of farsightedness," Raja said.

Manoj Kotak, the BJP's group leader, hailed the BMC's proposals to do away with pay and use toilets and also provisions made for the implementation of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

Kotak said, "We welcome the commissioner's proposal to do away with excessive taxation on water charges on the people living in SRA and MHADA buildings. We had brought this to his notice and, thankfully, he did it."

"Besides, the BMC's proposal to phase out pay and use toilets and its decision to construct 20,000 toilets is welcome and it will lead us closer to achieving goals under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan," Kotak added.

Rakhi Jadhav, the NCP group leader in the BMC house, rejected the budgetary proposals and said that her party will oppose the "anti-commoner" provisions of the budget.

She said, "This certainly cannot be a relieving budget for Mumbaikars who are already troubled with craters on roads, rats and leakages in hospitals. Most of the proposals which could not be fulfilled have been repeated."

Jadhav said that several proposals of the budget would be opposed by her party when it comes up for discussion at the BMC's standing committee.