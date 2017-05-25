Shatrughan Sinha offers to guide 'titanic hero of Tamil Nadu' Rajinikanth in politics

New Delhi: Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha on Thursday supported Tamil superstar Rajinikanth's move to join politics. Sinha also advised him not to join any political party, instead let others join him.

"Titanic Hero of Tamil Nadu and son of India - dearest Rajinikanth! Rise, Rise, Rise!! It's high time and the right time!. Nation is waiting with bated breath for Superstar Rajini's leap into constructive politics to shape the future of your people and nation," the BJP MP said in a series of tweets.

Rajinikanth had earlier hinted that he may join politics at an appropriate time.

The Patna Sahib MP, who was recently locked in a Twitter war with former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi over the Bharatiya Janata Party's stance on Rashtriya Janata Dal Chief Lalu Prasad and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the issue of corruption, also suggested to the Tamil superstar not to join any political party.

"The people are with you and ready to join Superstar Rajini and instead of joining anyone, it is best when others join you," Sinha said.

"Hope, wish and pray that after consulting with your family, dear ones and experts, you take the right decision soon - sooner the better...," he added.

Sinha said that as a friend, supporter and well wisher he would always stand by Rajinikanth and offered all sorts of support to guide him.

"You can bank on me. I'm bankable, dependable and available to you - anytime and every time. Regards to your family and long live Superstar Rajini," Sinha said.