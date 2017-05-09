Shashi Tharoor slams TV report on Sunanda Pushkar murder, calls it 'misrepresentations and outright lies'

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday termed reports appearing in a television channel in connection with the death of his wife Sunanda Pushkar as "misrepresentations and outright lies".

"Exasperating farrago of distortions, misrepresentations and outright lies being broadcast by an unprincipled showman masquerading as a journalist," Tharoor said in a Facebook post.

"I am angered that someone would exploit a human tragedy for personal gain and TRPs. I challenge him to prove his false claims in a court of law," the former UN diplomat said.

The Arnab Goswami-led Republic TV had on Monday released a series of 11 audio tapes alleging that Tharoor and his assistant Narayan were deliberately stopping Sunanda from talking to the media. Sunanda was known to have wanting to reveal details of some major wrongdoing before she died under mysterious circumstances.

Here are some of the revelations by the newly-launched TV channel.

Sunanda Pushkar was found dead at a suite in a five star hotel in South Delhi on the night of 17 January 2014. The death had come in the backdrop of a Twitter controversy that broke out on a few days back where she had blamed a Pakistani journalist Mehr Tarar of stalking her husband.

With inputs from PTI