Shashi Tharoor slammed for indulging in 'callous, reckless' wordplay on new Miss World Manushi Chhillar

Chandigarh: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's attempt to attack the Centre over demonetisation using the surname of new Miss World Manushi Chhillar has invited strong criticism from the NCW chief and two senior ministers in the Haryana government.

Haryana women and child development minister Kavita Jain said Tharoor "indulged in callous and reckless wordplay on new Miss World Manushi Chhillar".

She asked him to apologise and said the Haryana-born Chhillar was not just the pride of the state, but also of the entire nation.

"Tharoor has only exposed his own debased thinking by questioning the self-respect of our daughters, the pride of the country, and the brave community 'Chhillar'," Jain said in a statement in Chandigarh.

"It is tragic that leaders of the Congress party which is headed by a woman do not respect women. Such low thinking is responsible for the Congress losing its base in the country," she added.

Haryana finance minister Captain Abhimanyu also criticised Tharoor. "A shameless comment deserves to be withdrawn and Shashi must apologise for this...can't believe...he can go so low...(sic)" Abhimanyu tweeted.

A shameless comment.deserves to be withdrawn and Shashi must apologise for this ..can't believe ..he can go so low.. https://t.co/TqYkSZiTHj — Captain Abhimanyu (@CaptAbhimanyu) November 19, 2017

On Sunday, the National Commission for Women (NCW) condemned his remarks and said, "Will he call his own daughter chillar? He must apologize immediately." News18 reported that the NCW will summon Shashi Tharoor regarding his "derogatory and degrading tweet" on Chhillar. When asked about Tharoor's second tweet apologising for the incident, NCW chief Rekha Sharma said that she accepted the apology but would summon the leader nonetheless. Tharoor apologised for his remark, which, he said, was a "light-hearted" comment and also praised Chhillar.

Guess the pun IS the lowest form of humour, & the bilingual pun lower still! Apologies to the many who seem to have been righteously offended by a light-hearted tweet today. Certainly no offence was meant to a bright young girl whose answer i've separately praised. Please: Chill! — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 19, 2017

"What a mistake to demonetise our currency! BJP should have realised that Indian cash dominates the globe: look, even our Chhillar has become Miss World!" Tharoor had said on the micro-blogging site, apparently punning on the word 'chillar', which in Hindi means "loose change".

Several criticised the Thiruvananthapuram MP for his remarks. Here's how Twitteratti reacted to it:

Sorry @ShashiTharoor - the word play hits a sexist note. https://t.co/Nv9iX3QCDY — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) November 19, 2017

Really @ShashiTharoor ? Seriously, you wrote this ? What were you thinking ? https://t.co/5orRxnA5LJ — Anjana Om Kashyap (@anjanaomkashyap) November 19, 2017

Pls do not belittle the hard work the lady must have put in by comparing her name to a currency.@MissWorldLtd Manushi Chhillar has made India proud.

Mr @ShashiTharoor Your pain on Demonetisation is well understood.. https://t.co/jpiZeAW4HY — Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariMP) November 19, 2017

Way to go @ShashiTharoor, What a immoral way to praise India's pride -Miss World @ManushiChhillar ! Wish politics was kept aside of this and her accomplishment was lauded instead! #TharoorInsultsMissWorld — BJYM (@BJYM) November 19, 2017

With inputs from PTI