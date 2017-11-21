Sharad Yadav's JD(U) faction moves Delhi HC against Election Commission's verdict on party symbol

New Delhi: An MLA from the Sharad Yadav faction of Janata Dal (United) on Tuesday approached the Delhi High Court challenging the Election Commission order rejecting its petition staking claim to party symbol 'Arrow' and recognising Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led faction as the real JD(U).

Gujarat legislator Chottubhai Vasava, who is the acting president of Yadav's faction, mentioned the matter before a bench headed by the acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal for urgent hearing on the issue in view of Gujarat Assembly polls.

Advocate Nizam Pasha, appearing for Vasava, told the bench also comprising Justice C Hari Shankar, that Election Commission's 17 November order should be quashed as it has "gravely erred" in granting JD(U)'s official symbol, Arrow, to the Nitish Kumar faction.

After a brief hearing, the bench listed the matter for urgent hearing on Tuesday.

Advocate Gopal Singh, appearing for Nitish Kumar's faction, opposed the plea saying the Election Commission of India has heard the matter on different occasions and has rightly passed its directions.

Kumar and Yadav parted ways after the former decided to join hands with the BJP in July, triggering a battle for the control of the party.

The EC, in its order, had said that the group led by Kumar "has demonstrated overwhelming majority support" in the legislature wing as well as the majority in the national council of the party, which is the apex organisational body of the JD(U).