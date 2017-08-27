You are here:
Sharad Yadav receives threat letter warning him not to support 'anti-national' forces

PoliticsPTIAug, 27 2017 12:16:09 IST

New Delhi: Rebel JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav has received a threat letter allegedly from a right wing group which has warned him against interfering in Bihar politics and supporting "anti-national" forces.

File image of Sharad Yadav. PTI

His office said they have informed the Union home ministry about the letter which was delivered at the Rajya Sabha member's residence by post recently.

The letter has warned him that he should not speak against the Bihar government and Hindu interests or he will have to suffer the consequences.

It said that he has made a big mistake by siding with "anti-national" forces.

Yadav has come out against his party's decision to dump the "grand alliance" of the RJD and the Congress and to join the NDA.


Published Date: Aug 27, 2017 12:14 pm | Updated Date: Aug 27, 2017 12:16 pm


