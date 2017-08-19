Sharad Yadav-led JD(U) faction to approach EC to stake claim over 'arrow' symbol

Patna: The Janata Dal (United) faction led by Sharad Yadav is to approach the Election Commission (EC) to stake claim over the party symbol 'arrow', a party leader said.

"We will soon knock on the door of the Election Commission to stake claim over the party symbol 'arrow' and inform (people) that the real party is with him (Sharad), not with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar," senior JD(U) leader Arun Srivastav, who is considered close to Sharad Yadav, said.

"The real JD(U) belongs to Sharad Yadav and party units in different states across India are with him," Srivastav said.

"It is Sharad Yadav who formed the JD(U), not Nitish Kumar," said Srivastav, who was last week removed as the party's general secretary by JD(U) president Nitish Kumar.

The JD(U) last month split into two factions — one led by Nitish Kumar and the other by Sharad Yadav — after the chief minister dumped the Grand Alliance of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress, and joined hands with the BJP to form a new government.

The Sharad Yadav-led JD(U) is holding its Jan Adalat meeting at SK Memorial near historic Gandhi Maidan in Patna.

According to former JD(U) minister Ramai Ram, a Sharad Yadav supporter, his meeting is open for all.

Sharad Yadav is also likely to announce his decision to attend RJD chief Lalu Prasad's Desh Bachao BJP Bhagao rally in Patna on 27 August.

The Nitish Kumar faction is holding a national executive meeting at his official residence. According to JD(U) leaders, 70 MLAs, two Lok Sabha MPs and seven Rajya Sabha MPs attended the meeting.

JD(U) leaders close to Nitish Kumar have repeatedly said the party would act against Sharad Yadav if he attends the RJD rally.