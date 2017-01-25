Sharad Yadav is at it again: JD(U) leader says honour of vote bigger than daughter's honour

Will they never learn?

Janata Dal United chief Sharad Yadav and a senior leader from Bihar's ruling party added another feather to his collection of Sexist Comments 101. Speaking in Patna, the senior politician said, "Beti ki izzat se vote ki izzat badi hai” which translates to “the honour of voting comes above the honour of one's daughter/s".

"Wo thik hone mein ye jo ballot paper hai, yaad rakho iske baare mein sab jagah bade paimane pe batane or samjhane ki jarurat hai. Ye beti ki izzat se bhi vote ki izzat badhi hai. Beti ki izzat jaegi, toh gaon or mohalle ki izzat jaegi. Aur vote ek bar bik gaya, or ek baar gadbad hogaya toh ilake ki, desh ki aabaroo or aane wala sapna kabhi poora nahi hoga (People need to be educated about the ballot paper. The integrity of a vote is bigger than the integrity of a daughter. If a daughter loses honour, the village loses its honour. But if a vote is sold, the nation will lose its honour)," ANI quoted Yadav as saying.

#WATCH: Senior JDU leader Sharad Yadav says "Beti ki izzat se vote ki izzat badi hai" in Patna (Jan 24th) pic.twitter.com/kvDxZpO2iZ — ANI (@ANI_news) January 25, 2017

Jumping to the rescue of this bizarre comment, Yadav's colleague and JD(U) leader KC Tyagi said, "Basically, our leader meant that if a girl is married into the wrong family then one family gets affected but if you vote wrong people then the entire society suffers." Saying that his comment have been taken in wrong context, Yadav said that he merely meant that one should love the ballot just like they love their daughters. (Neither does this make any sense). "Vote aur betike prati prem aur mohabbat ek si honi chahiye."

Vote aur beti ke prati prem aur mohabbat ek si honi chahiye: Sharad Yadav, JD (U) on his earlier statement pic.twitter.com/MgiQDl5xgh — ANI (@ANI_news) January 25, 2017

Maine bilkul galat nhi kaha, jaise beti se pyar karte hai waise hi vote se bhi hona chahiye tab desh aur sarkaar acchi banegi: Sharad Yadav — ANI (@ANI_news) January 25, 2017

Meanwhile, the National Commission of Women has issued a notice to the leader over his comments.

The 69-year-old parliamentarian headed the JD(U) before Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and has found himself in troubled waters over his ill-considered and sexist comments — inside and outside Parliament.

In March 2015, Yadav, who is known for his great ability to diverge from the topic being debated in Parliament, while participating in a debate on the Insurance Bill had made a comment about white skin, women from South India and his appreciation of them and their dancing ability. "South ki mahila jitni khoobsurat hoti hai utna uska body poora dekne mein (hand moving in revolving motions).... Woh nritya jaanti hai (Just as beautiful as South Indian women are, there is something about seeing their entire bodies. They know dancing)," he said. The only MP who was heard criticising him violently was DMK's Kanimozhi who kept objecting to his statements. Most of the others were heard laughing and some of them reportedly asked her to take her seat.

"Main khoobsurti ki tareef kar raha hoon uski kya story chala doge? Idhar kya gambhir hi behes hona chahiye? (I am praising beauty, will you turn it into a story? Should there only be serious discussions here?)" Yadav had responded defiantly.

The senior politician did not stop there. Under attack for his comments, when Yadav offered an explanation, the current Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani had said, "I appeal to the gentleman (Yadav) not to make comments on colour of skin of women in this manner. Very wrong message is going."

Yadav's response to that was:

"I know what you are."

By now however, it should be more than clear that we know what he is.