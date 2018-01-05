You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Senior NCP leader Vasant Davkhare dies at 67; Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis offers condolences

Politics FP Staff Jan 05, 2018 08:38:39 IST

Senior NCP leader and former deputy Chairman of the Maharashtra Legislative Council Vasant Davkhare died in Mumbai on Thursday after a prolonged illness. He was 67.

In a post on Facebook, national spokesperson of Nationalist Congress Party, Nawab Malik said that Davkhare's last rites will be performed in Thane today. He informed that the last darshan of the deceased leader will take place in Thane between 11 am to 1 pm while the funeral is scheduled at 3 pm.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis offered his condolences to the family on Twitter. Fadnavis said:

Davkhare was first elected as corporator in the Thane Municipal Corporation in 1986.

In 1987 he was elected as Mayor of Thane Municipal Corporation.

He became the Deputy Chairman of the Legislative Council in 1998.

In July 2010, he was re-elected unopposed as the Deputy Chairman.

Davkhare was away from the active politics for the last one year as his health started failing him.

His son Niranjan Davkhare is the NCP MLC.

With inputs from PTI


Published Date: Jan 05, 2018 08:21 AM | Updated Date: Jan 05, 2018 08:38 AM

Also See






Watch: Indian women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal on growing up in Haryana, Asia Cup victory and more



Top Stories




Cricket Scores