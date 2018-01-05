Senior NCP leader Vasant Davkhare dies at 67; Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis offers condolences

Senior NCP leader and former deputy Chairman of the Maharashtra Legislative Council Vasant Davkhare died in Mumbai on Thursday after a prolonged illness. He was 67.

In a post on Facebook, national spokesperson of Nationalist Congress Party, Nawab Malik said that Davkhare's last rites will be performed in Thane today. He informed that the last darshan of the deceased leader will take place in Thane between 11 am to 1 pm while the funeral is scheduled at 3 pm.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis offered his condolences to the family on Twitter. Fadnavis said:

Saddened to know about the demise of Former Deputy Chairman of Maharashtra Legislative Council Shri Vasant Davkhare ji.

My deepest condolences to his family, friends and followers. — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) January 4, 2018

Davkhare was first elected as corporator in the Thane Municipal Corporation in 1986.

In 1987 he was elected as Mayor of Thane Municipal Corporation.

He became the Deputy Chairman of the Legislative Council in 1998.

In July 2010, he was re-elected unopposed as the Deputy Chairman.

Davkhare was away from the active politics for the last one year as his health started failing him.

His son Niranjan Davkhare is the NCP MLC.

