Senior JD(U) leader Uday Narain Chaudhary revolts against Nitish Kumar, says Lalu Prasad Yadav 'framed' in fodder case

Senior Janata Dal (United) (JDU) leader and former speaker of Bihar Assembly Uday Narain Chaudhary has revolted against his party and accused the Nitish Kumar-led state government along with the BJP-led Centre of framing Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family for political reasons.

Speaking to News18, Chaudhary said he was ready to face the consequences as there was no essence of democratic values left in the party organisation and he would now openly raise his voice against, what he called, anti-people policies of JD(U) government in the state and Narendra Modi government at the centre.

“Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) framed DMK leaders in 2G scam, Congress leader Ashok Chavan in Adarsh society scam and many others who did not fall in their lines. But what happened? Ultimately it emerged that there was no scam. What has Lalu ji done? This so called fodder scam is of 900 crore and Lalu was in no way involved directly with the activities of the animal husbandry department. He is the voice of downtrodden and he fought against social injustice. This is the reason he is facing such tough times,” Chaudhary said.

When asked how could Nitish be involved in cases against Lalu, he said, “Everybody knows what state government can do? See other cases recently lodged against the Lalu family. He is being framed by both state and central government.”

Of late, Chaudhary has been raising issues of reservation and alleging government inaction against injustice with Dalits. JD(U) had already warned him of strict action for speaking against the party and its leader. However Chaudhary dared the party leadership to take action against him as he vowed to continue raising his voice.

“I am prepared for that. But nobody can snatch my right to speak for the people. Nitish government did not allow reservation in promotion, did nothing to stop atrocities against Dalits, announced reservation in outsourced jobs which wont help marginalized sections. So, I am prepared for the inevitable. I know they will take action against me. But that will not deter me,” Chaudhary said.