Section of AIADMK MLAs meet Dinakaran, Tamil Nadu minister says there is 'no threat' to govt

Chennai: A section of ruling AIADMK-Amma MLAs on Tuesday called on party deputy general secretary TTV Dinakaran, being opposed by Chief Minister K Palaniswami-led camp, sparking speculations over the government's stability.

However, Finance Minister D Jayakumar, representing the cabinet, asserted there was absolutely "no threat" to the government and dubbed the legislators' meeting with Dhinakaran as "personal".

"There is no threat to the government and it will continue through its tenure till 2021," he told reporters in Chennai.

The MLAs met Dinakaran amid the stand-off between him and the Palaniswami camp, which has revolted against him and jailed party general secretary VK Sasikala and decided to keep them away from the party affairs.

With Dinakaran, appointed by Sasikala, going back on his earlier assurance to withdraw from party affairs, the ministers and senior party functionaries on Monday held a meeting and reiterated their opposition to him.

Dinakaran, however, had mocked at their meeting and questioned their authority to remove office-bearers appointed by general secretary.

"We (Palaniswami government) are having absolute majority and that is not an issue," Jayakumar said answering a question.

He said the legislators' meeting with Dinakaran was at a "personal level," and added "it should not be politicised... A stable regime is on and there is no connection between the government and their meeting (Dinakaran)."

Jayakumar said while the party was being led by a panel of seniors, the government was steered by Chief Minister K Palaniswami.

"All are happy but some have worries, I am not going to say anything about that," he said.

Meanwhile, in a notable mark of assertion of authority, Palaniswami's portrait was featured in the chambers of several state ministers in addition to those of late chief minister Jayalalithaa.

Also, new images of AIADMK founder and late chief minister MG Ramachandran could be seen in the chambers.

When O Panneerselvam was chief minister, only the portraits of Jayalalithaa alone found place in the ministers' chambers.

Earlier in the day, some legislators, including Thanga Tamilselvan, VP Kalairajan and former transport minister V Senthil Balaji, called on Dhinakaran at his residence in Chennai.

Dinkaran had returned to the city on 3 June after obtaining bail in the case related to alleged attempt to bribe EC officials.

He had on Monday met Sasikala in the Bengaluru prison, where she is serving her term in the disproportionate assets case.

Thanga Tamilselvan, a known loyalist of Dhinakaran, said only Sasikala and Dhinakaran were authorised to decide on party matters.

Hitting out at Jayakumar for asking Dhinakaran to stick to his assurance to "keep off" party work, he said "it is Jayakumar's personal view, it is not valid."

Asked if action can be expected against Jayakumar for breach of party discipline, he said, "for sure, that information will come."

Legislators belonging to eight districts met Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Tuesday at the state secretariat.

According to Jayakumar, the meeting was about the issues in constituencies against the backdrop of commencement of Assembly session on 14 June.