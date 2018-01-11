SC to form fresh SIT to probe 1984 anti-Sikh riots: Congress says it will support any investigation

New Delhi: After the Supreme Court on Wednesday constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to further probe 186 anti-Sikh riots cases closed by an earlier SIT, the Congress party said it will support any probe into the 1984 riots.

"I don't have full information about the Supreme Court order. But, if there is any order to do an investigation to ensure full inquiry, the Congress will always support it," said Congress spokesperson RPN Singh.

"If any torture has been done to the Sikh community, there should be a probe into it and if anyone found guilty, must be punished," he added.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice DY Chandrachud ordered formation of the new SIT - comprising a serving Indian Police Service officer and a retired one.

The move came following receipt of a report by a supervisory committee that said of the 241 cases closed by the earlier SIT, 186 were closed without further investigation.