Sanjay Raut: BJP trying to 'finish' Shiv Sena, Maharashtra to witness political earthquake in July

PoliticsPTIJun, 10 2017 20:51:03 IST

Mumbai: Accusing ally BJP of trying to "finish" Shiv Sena, party MP Sanjay Raut said Maharashtra will witness a "political earthquake" next month.

"Time and again, our ally is trying to finish us. So the question now concerns our survival. The Shiv Sena will start its political fight from July. Be ready for it," Raut said, while addressing a gathering at Nashik as part of party's 'Shivsampark Abhiyan'.

"There will be a political earthquake in the state next month," he added.

Amid the ongoing agitation of farmers in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had recently announced the "biggest-ever" farm loan waiver in the state.

Raut, however, said that farmers do not need a "selected loan waiver, but a complete one".

He said Sena minister Diwakar Raote will put forth the party's stand in the meeting of ministerial panel formed to discuss the farmers' demands.

The meeting of the committee will be held at 1 pm Sunday in Mumbai.

On Saturday, Fadnavis had announced the formation of a six-member high powered committee to look into the various demands of farmers, including loan waiver.


Published Date: Jun 10, 2017 08:51 pm | Updated Date: Jun 10, 2017 08:51 pm

