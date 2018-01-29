Sandeep Dikshit takes jibe at Narendra Modi's Davos speech, says PM has become 'an agent of foreign companies'

New Delhi: Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Sunday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his speech at the World Economic Forum summit in Davos, alleging that "you have become an agent of foreign companies".

Dikshit, a former Lok Sabha MP from Delhi, also alleged that "Modi is the new viceroy of foreign companies". He is the son of former Delhi chief minister Shiela Dikshit.

His seemingly controversial comments were made in a video post on social media sites, a day before the budget session of Parliament begins.

"The way your are selling the country before capitalists, you have become an agent of foreign companies. Narendra Modi is the new viceroy of foreign companies," he said in the post, titled "Kaam ki Baat", in response to Modi's radio address "Mann ki Baat".

He said Davos is nothing but a club of big industrialists who brainstorm on where to invest and make money.

"While you present the country before foreign companies and when an Indian asks you for jobs, you tell him to sell 'pakodas'. This will not go on," he said, as Dikshit reminded the prime minister of Mahatma Gandhi's ideals.

He also accused the prime minister and the BJP of trying to divide society on communal lines and spread violence to promote their own politics.

This is not the first time that Dikshit made such strong comments. In July 2017, Dikshit had compared Army chief General Bipin Rawat to a "sadak ka goonda" or a "street goon". His comments prompted the BJP to demand an apology from him while the Congress distanced itself from his remarks.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has appealed to party workers to do "politics of love" to counter what he called the BJP's "politics of hate".