Samajwadi Party slams BJP govt, asks ruling party to address Hindu widows' problems

Ballia: The Samajwadi Party on Tuesday hit out at the Narendra Modi-led BJP government, claiming that it had a special concern for the Muslim women and asked when the ruling party would address the problems faced by Hindu widows.

Speaking to reporters, Samajwadi Party national general secretary Ramashankar Vidyarthi also blamed the statements made by Congress leaders Mani Shankar Aiyar and Kapil Sibal for the Congress' defeat in the Gujarat Assembly elections.

"The BJP government has a special concern to address the interests of Muslim women, but it is unable to see the plight of Hindu widows," he claimed.

The condition of the Hindu widows is very bad and are kept away from various social programmes, he said.

"When will any attention be given to the Hindu widows, and when steps will be taken to provide them equal rights," he asked the prime minister.

On the election results, the Samajwadi Party general secretary said, "The Congress lost the (Gujarat Assembly) elections due to the statements made by Mani Shankar Aiyar and Kapil Sibal. It was because of their remarks that the BJP resorted to communal polarisation and was able to register a victory."

He also said the Samajwadi Party would review its performance in the Assembly elections held in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.