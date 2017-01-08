Samajwadi family feud: Mulayam Singh Yadav refutes any dispute in the party

As attempts to call a truce between warring factions of the ruling Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh failed, on Sunday, party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav, and Shivpal Yadav left for Delhi to meet the poll panel. They prepare to put up their case before the panel on Monday, the deadline set for taking views of both the factions before the Election Commission (EC) takes a call on the claim to the party symbol.

There is also a likelihood of a freeze on the poll symbol by the Election Commission.

Before he left for Delhi, he was asked about the ongoing tussle within the family and party, he said, "hamari party me koi vivad nahi hai" (There is no dispute in our party).

He then asserted that there was "no dispute" in the party when he along with Shivpal Yadav met party workers at the SP headquarters on Sunday morning.

According to CNN-News 18, he told his cadres that he will resolve the matter soon. He said, "He has turned rebel but he is my son. What can I do if he is stubborn."

On Saturday, the faction led by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav met Election Commissioner Syed Nasim Ahmad Zaidi and according to sources who reported to IANS, the leaders of the Akhilesh camp — led by his uncle Ram Gopal Yadav and including Surendra Nagar and Sunil Sajan — submitted an affidavit regarding the SP leaders supporting the faction.

The signatures of support are forged and hence their authenticity is doubtful: Amar Singh on Ramgopal Yadav's meet with EC #SPfeud pic.twitter.com/L8mmFwbGr3 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 8, 2017

Numbers of MLAs supporting you matters when a Govt has to be formed, not for party symbol: Amar Singh #SPfeud pic.twitter.com/kI171Rybcv — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 8, 2017

However, the number of signatories to the affidavit submitted to the poll panel was not known.

Sources told IANS that both factions — led by Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son Akhilesh Yadav — will now contest the state assembly polls on different party symbols, irrespective of who gets the official party symbol — cycle.

The assembly elections in the most populous and politically significant state in India will be held in seven phases between 11 February and 8 March.

On Saturday, senior SP leaders including Shivpal Singh Yadav, Azam Khan, Om Prakash Singh and Narad Rai met Mulayam Singh and held discussions on the possible way out of the infighting.

The sources privy to the confabulations told IANS that while both Shivpal and Mulayam Singh's aide Amar Singh told the party chief that they were "ready to be the sacrificial lambs" if it brought the warring father-son together, the truce offer was turned down by Mulayam himself.

Mulayam Singh apparently stressed on his stand that Akhilesh Yadav first step down as the SP National President, after which his demand for a larger say in ticket distribution will be considered.

The Akhilesh camp declined the offer. The Chief Minister wanted a "three-month free hand to win the polls" and then back off in favour of his father.

Meanwhile, Mulayam has once again writaten to the Election Commission to claim the 'cycle' poll symbol and sent some documents along with relevant parts of the party constitution to buttress his case.

In a related development, Rajya Sabha member Ram Gopal Yadav, who is mentoring the Akhilesh Yadav camp, has sent sworn affidavits of some 5,761 Samajwadi Party leaders, including MLAs and MPs, to the Election Commission.

A copy of the same was sent to Mulayam Singh's residence in Delhi but the staff there refused to accept it, the sources said.

