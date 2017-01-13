Samajwadi Party feud: EC begins hearing on symbol war between Akhilesh and Mulayam Singh Yadav

New Delhi: On Friday, the Election Commission commenced hearing on the symbol war between SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son Akhilesh where the latter first placed his arguments claiming that the majority of legislators is with the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.

During the first part of the hearing, the Akhilesh camp, represented by senior lawyer Kapil Sibal, argued that the majority of MPs, MLAs and MLCs as well as the SP delegates are with Akhilesh.

Once the hearing resumes later on Friday, the Mulayam camp will place its arguments claiming that the convention in which Akhilesh was anointed as the party chief was against the SP constitution.

The EC may come out with an interim order if it is unable to decide on the case before 17 January as the process of filing nominations for the first phase of UP polls will begin on that day.

After the split in the party last week, the factions led by Mulayam and his son Akhilesh had approached the commission staking claim over the party and the symbol 'cycle'.

Both the sides had also submitted some documents to further their claim and the commission had given them time till Monday to provide signed affidavits of legislators and office bearers to claim control over the party's name and symbol.

The side which has the support of majority (50 per cent plus 1) MPs, MLAs, MLCs and delegates will gain an upper hand in the fight to control the party founded 25 years ago. The election for phase one in UP is on 11 February.

With the notification, the process of filing nominations will begin. Candidates from Mulayam and Akhilesh camps cannot fight election on cycle symbol at the same time, therefore, the EC will have to take a call on the issue before that date.