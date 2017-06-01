You are here:
  3. Sam Pitroda named chairman of Congress' overseas department; party constitutes new 'research' department

PoliticsPTIJun, 01 2017 20:21:00 IST

New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday approved the renaming of All India Congress Committee (AICC) ST Department as Adivasi Congress Department, constituting a Research Department and the creation of two new departments — Overseas Congress Department and Fishermen Department.

File image of Sam Pitroda. AFP

The announcements were made by party General Secretary Janardan Dwivedi.

Sam Pitroda has been appointed the chairman of the Overseas Congress Department of the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

"Congress president Sonia Gandhi has approved the suggestion to change the name of ST Department of the AICC as 'Adivasi Congress'," said Dwivedi in a statement.

V Kishore Chandra Deo has been appointed Chairman of the Adivasi Congress. Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya, Shyam Sunder Hansdah, Bellaih Naik, Manoj Mandavi and Atuwa Munda have been appointed vice chairmen of the department.

Gandhi has also approved the suggestion to constitute a new department with the name "Research Department" in place of the Research and Coordination Department, Research and Reference Department and the Department of Policy, Planning and Coordination (DEPCO), which were constituted earlier.

MP Rajeev Gowda has been appointed Chairman of the Research Department and TN Prathapan is the Chairman of the Fishermen Department.


Published Date: Jun 01, 2017 08:21 pm | Updated Date: Jun 01, 2017 08:21 pm

