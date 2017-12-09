SAD urges Punjab's EC to ask police to withdraw false cases against Akali workers, file case against Congress leaders

Chandigarh: The Shiromani Akali Dal on Friday urged the State Election Commission to reconsider its decision not to cancel elections at four places where Akali candidates were allegedly not allowed to file their nomination papers.

An SAD delegation, including former minister Daljit Cheema, submitted a memorandum to State Election Commissioner Jagdev Singh Sandhu and urged him to take stern action against officials who had "discriminated" against Akali candidates.

In the memorandum, they also urged Sandhu to direct the police to withdraw all "false cases" registered against Akali workers and register appropriate cases against Congress leaders and workers who had indulged in violence.

A statement from the opposition party said that the SAD had made representations to the SEC earlier too, pointing out specific cases of violence and tearing of nomination papers at Manawala, Makhu, Baghapurana and Ghanaur.

It said despite the fact that photographic evidence was submitted to the Commission including pictures of vandalised vehicles and bullets being fired at them, the SEC did not deem it fit to countermand the elections at these four places.

"This has shattered the faith of the common man in the entire election process," Cheema said.

Cheema said the decision to extend the nomination process by one day at Manawala would not serve any purpose.He said there was an atmosphere of fear in the area with the police registering cases against 90 unidentified persons. "Our candidates cannot come out and file their nominations in such a situation," he said.