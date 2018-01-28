SAD-BJP MLA slams AAP government, says parties will not allow Tipu Sultan's portrait in Delhi Assembly

New Delhi: SAD-BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Sunday said the portrait of Tipu Sultan will not be allowed to put on display at the Delhi Assembly, alleging the Mysuru ruler was a "tyrant" who "forced" four lakh Hindus and Christians to embrace Islam.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Republic Day unveiled portraits of 70 eminent personalities, including that of Tipu Sultan, at the Delhi Assembly.

Sirsa accused the AAP of indulging in vote-bank politics.

"Have they forgotten Prithviraj Chauhan and Baba Jassa Singh Ahluwalia who fought the invaders and saved the country," he asked.

The Rajouri Garden MLA alleged Tipu Sultan was a "tyrant who "forced four lakh Hindus and Christians to convert".

"We will not allow Tipu Sultan's portrait at the Vidhan Sabha," he told reporters.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta rued the AAP government did not consult him before installing the portraits. Gupta said Karnataka witnessed a major clash in 2015 over the celebration of Tipu Sultan Jayanti in the state.

"After protests in Karnataka, such a controversy should not have been repeated. The Delhi government should have avoided the misdeed," Gupta said.

"The Delhi government wants to keep the controversy alive," he alleged.