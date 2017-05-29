Sacked AAP minister Kapil Mishra to hold exhibition of documents related to Delhi govt's scams

New Delhi: Sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra will hold an "exhibition" of documents pertaining to the "scams" in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government and the party on 3 June.

Stating this in his blog, Mishra also questioned chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's "silence" over the alleged irregularities in the AAP and the Delhi government.

"Kejriwal sacked (Delhi's food and civil supplies minister) Asim Ahmed Khan just on the basis of an audio. We were happy that a strict action was taken against him. There are enough documents indicting Kejriwal, but it appears that there are different set of rules for Asim and Kejriwal and (health minister) Satyendar Jain," he said.

Khan was sacked from Kejriwal's cabinet over graft charges.

Mishra also called upon those who participated in the India Against Corruption movement, which was a precursor to the formation of AAP, to attend the exhibition on 3 June at the Constitution Club in New Delhi.

"A decision will be taken on the next course of action i.e. a no-confidence motion against the Kejriwal government, a referendum or right to recall," he said.

During their anti-corruption movement days, Kejriwal and social activist Anna Hazare used to invoke the concept of 'right to recall' a government or any elected representative in case they were found to be not performing.

The sacked minister had accused Jain of giving Rs 2 crore to Kejriwal.