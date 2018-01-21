Budget 2018
RSS rally in Guwahati LIVE updates: Swayamsevaks begin arriving at Khanapara ground ahead of Mohan Bhagwat's address

Politics FP Staff Jan 21, 2018 12:22:47 IST
  • 12:22 (IST)

    The itinerary for the day

    • Speech: 1 pm
    • Welcome delegates to the seats
    • Prayer
    • Yoga
    • Song 'Luitporia Hindu ami'
    • Introduction to the adhikaris
    • Handing momento and souvenirs 
    • Song by RSS unit
    • Detailed speech by Mohan Bhagawati
    • Conclusion

    Image courtesy: Rishiraj Bhagawati

  • 12:18 (IST)

    All bigwigs of RSS likely to attend rally

    Sunday's rally, being organised in coordination with Luitporiya Hindu Sammelan, is an ambitious programme which was being planned since two years. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and senior leaders such as joint general secretary V Bhagaiah, Krishna Gopal Sharma and Dattatreya Hosabole will speak at the rally. Other national leaders such as Akhil Bharatiya Sharirik Pramukh in-charge Sunil Kulkarni and Saha Sampark Pramukh (public relations chief) Sunil Deshpandey will also be present. The programme is scheduled to begin with the 35,000-strong volunteer force singing 'Ami Luit Poriya Hindu' (we're Hindus of Brahmaputra valley).

    Chandrani Sinha, 101 Reporters

  • 12:11 (IST)

    RSS volunteers have begun to gather in Guwahati

    In the video, one can hear in the background: "RSS karyakartas from both sides of brahmaputra river have assembled together. We wish to conduct our service sincerely and dedicatedly with order and discipline."

    Urmi Bhattacharjee, 101 Reporters

  • 12:06 (IST)

    Last-minute preparations underway

    Swayamsevaks are also being asked to refrain from using mobile phones until the end of the ceremony in Guwahati. 

  • 12:03 (IST)

    The heat forcing many to bury their faces!

  • 11:56 (IST)

    Swayamsevaks being asked to take their respective positions and be ready for the drill as the dignitaries have started coming in

    Urmi Bhattacharjee, 101 Reporters

  • 11:41 (IST)

    Members of RSS band arrive at location

  • 11:40 (IST)

    RSS to broadcast event through social media

    The RSS will be broadcasting Mohan Bhagwat's speech LIVE through its official account on Facebook as well as Twitter. 

  • 11:36 (IST)

    Women volunteers gearing up for event

    Urmi Bhattacharjee, 101reporters

  • 11:27 (IST)

    RSS volunteers outside the venue

  • 11:22 (IST)

    Visual from the RSS rally in Guwahati

    Chandrani Sinha, 101 Reporters

  • 11:21 (IST)

    RSS Assam spokesperson Sankar Das says physical exercises will go on until RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat arrives at 1.00pm

    Chandrani Sinha, 101 Reporters

  • 11:15 (IST)

    Swayamsevaks in the 14-35 age group fall in for the physical exercise

    Chandrani Sinha, 101 Reporters

  • 11:12 (IST)

    RSS affiliate Vishwa Samvad Kendra prepares food for participants

  • 11:10 (IST)

    Biggest RSS rally in North East

    About 35,000 swayamsevaks (volunteers) from across the North East will converge in Guwahati for the programme. It's for the first time that the Hindu nationalist body is organising an event of this magnitude in the North East. Since 1994, the region has seen RSS gatherings in smaller cities like Dibrugarh and Shillong, but these never witnessed crowds of over 3,000 to 4,000.

    By Chandrani Sinha, 101 Reporters

  • 11:01 (IST)

    Saffron flags seen from kilometres away en route Khanapara ground

  • 10:49 (IST)

    Early history of RSS in North East 

    The RSS became operational in the country's North East in the mid-1940s when it set up its first base in undivided Assam, which then comprised the present-day states of Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya. For administrative purposes, the Sangh's northeastern arm is divided into two parts: Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur, along with the southern parts of Assam, fall under the Dakshin Assam division. Northern parts of the state, along with Meghalaya and Nagaland, make up the Uttar Assam division.

    Chandrani Sinha, 101 Reporters

  • 10:43 (IST)

    Khanapara ground venue in the morning

    Chandrani Sinha, 101 Reporters

  • 10:37 (IST)

    Nearly 75,000 volunteers expected to attend event, says RSS functionary

    Khagen Saikia, a senior RSS volunteer, behind the desk, was busy asking his colleagues if they had had their lunch, aside from responding to various queries. When asked about the kind of attendance expected on Sunday, Saikia said they were expecting over one lakh people in total. Das later confirmed that the number was actually closer to 75,000 with around 35,000 RSS karyakartas in uniform and 40,000 people as part of the audience.

  • 10:35 (IST)

    Sangh leaving no stone unturned to ensure it tastes success in North East

    Sankar Das, spokesperson for the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), calls the organisation's mega rally on Sunday a "test". "This is the largest-ever congregation organised by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). More than an event, this is actually a test for us," Das said.

  • 10:31 (IST)

    Cartons filled with food packets collected from residents in the neighborhood

  • 10:30 (IST)

    WATCH: Pranab Chakravarty - Sanskar Bharati general secretary speaks

    It is to be noted that Chakravarty been an RSS member for 53 years.

  • 10:26 (IST)

    Preparations in full swing at Khanapara ground

    Guwahati students have been posted on duty as Swayamsevaks at the Khanapara ground. 

    Chandrani Sinha, 101 Reporters

  • 10:13 (IST)

    Security tightened across the venue ahead of rally

    Chandrani Sinha, 101 Reporters

  • 10:10 (IST)

    RSS rally ahead of elections in North Eastern states

    The Assam unit of the RSS includes some districts of Assam, the entire Nagaland and Meghalaya. The 'Luitporia Hindu Samabesh' is being organised ahead of the 27 February Assembly elections in Nagaland and Meghalaya.

    PTI

  • 10:08 (IST)

    Preparations underway at the venue

    More than 50 women volunteers worked on drawing rangoli to welcome Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat and other leaders. 

    Chandrani Sinha, 101 Reporters

  • 10:06 (IST)

    Food packets for rally attendees 

  • 10:04 (IST)

    RSS mega rally in Guhawati today

    The RSS is going to hold a mega rally on Sunday in Guwahati, where more than 33,000 of its members in Sangh uniform will perform yoga, it publicity incharge said on Friday. The rally will be addressed by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat. 

Latest updates: RSS swayamsevaks as well as women volunteers begin to arrive at the Khanapara ground in Guwahati. Final rehearsals are being conducted before RSS Sanghsarchalak Mohan Bhagwat arrives at around 1 pm.

It is for the first time that the RSS will be holding such a big rally in the North East. According to latest reports at least 35,000 volunteers are expected to be at the venue on Sunday. Security has been tightened across the venue ahead of the rally. Preparations for food and water are in full swing while more than 50 women volunteers worked on rangoli to welcome Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat and other leaders.

The RSS will be holding a mega rally on Sunday in Guwahati, where more than 33,000 of its members will be hearing the address by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat.

File image of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. PTI

The Assam unit of the RSS includes some districts of Assam, the entire Nagaland and Meghalaya.

The 'Luitporia Hindu Samabesh' is being organised ahead of the 27 February Assembly elections in Nagaland and Meghalaya.

The BJP is aiming to make further inroads into the northeast after having formed governments in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

"A mega public rally of the RSS's Assam unit will be organised on 21 January in Guwahati. The meeting is expected to be attended by more than one lakh people, including over 33,000 Sangh workers," the Sangh's Assam publicity incharge Shankar Das told PTI.

Sangh members will perform different 'asanas' (exercises) wearing Sangh dress, he said.

Das said over 20,000 families from across the three states have decided to provide five food packets each for distribution during the rally.

With inputs from PTI


Published Date: Jan 21, 2018 11:53 AM | Updated Date: Jan 21, 2018 12:22 PM

