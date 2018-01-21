Latest updates: RSS swayamsevaks as well as women volunteers begin to arrive at the Khanapara ground in Guwahati. Final rehearsals are being conducted before RSS Sanghsarchalak Mohan Bhagwat arrives at around 1 pm.

It is for the first time that the RSS will be holding such a big rally in the North East. According to latest reports at least 35,000 volunteers are expected to be at the venue on Sunday. Security has been tightened across the venue ahead of the rally. Preparations for food and water are in full swing while more than 50 women volunteers worked on rangoli to welcome Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat and other leaders.

The RSS will be holding a mega rally on Sunday in Guwahati, where more than 33,000 of its members will be hearing the address by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat.

The Assam unit of the RSS includes some districts of Assam, the entire Nagaland and Meghalaya.

The 'Luitporia Hindu Samabesh' is being organised ahead of the 27 February Assembly elections in Nagaland and Meghalaya.

The BJP is aiming to make further inroads into the northeast after having formed governments in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

"A mega public rally of the RSS's Assam unit will be organised on 21 January in Guwahati. The meeting is expected to be attended by more than one lakh people, including over 33,000 Sangh workers," the Sangh's Assam publicity incharge Shankar Das told PTI.

Sangh members will perform different 'asanas' (exercises) wearing Sangh dress, he said.

Das said over 20,000 families from across the three states have decided to provide five food packets each for distribution during the rally.

With inputs from PTI