Latest updates: RSS swayamsevaks as well as women volunteers begin to arrive at the Khanapara ground in Guwahati. Final rehearsals are being conducted before RSS Sanghsarchalak Mohan Bhagwat arrives at around 1 pm.
It is for the first time that the RSS will be holding such a big rally in the North East. According to latest reports at least 35,000 volunteers are expected to be at the venue on Sunday. Security has been tightened across the venue ahead of the rally. Preparations for food and water are in full swing while more than 50 women volunteers worked on rangoli to welcome Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat and other leaders.
The RSS will be holding a mega rally on Sunday in Guwahati, where more than 33,000 of its members will be hearing the address by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat.
The Assam unit of the RSS includes some districts of Assam, the entire Nagaland and Meghalaya.
The 'Luitporia Hindu Samabesh' is being organised ahead of the 27 February Assembly elections in Nagaland and Meghalaya.
The BJP is aiming to make further inroads into the northeast after having formed governments in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.
"A mega public rally of the RSS's Assam unit will be organised on 21 January in Guwahati. The meeting is expected to be attended by more than one lakh people, including over 33,000 Sangh workers," the Sangh's Assam publicity incharge Shankar Das told PTI.
Sangh members will perform different 'asanas' (exercises) wearing Sangh dress, he said.
Das said over 20,000 families from across the three states have decided to provide five food packets each for distribution during the rally.
With inputs from PTI
Published Date: Jan 21, 2018 11:53 AM | Updated Date: Jan 21, 2018 12:22 PM
Highlights
The itinerary for the day
Image courtesy: Rishiraj Bhagawati
All bigwigs of RSS likely to attend rally
Sunday's rally, being organised in coordination with Luitporiya Hindu Sammelan, is an ambitious programme which was being planned since two years. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and senior leaders such as joint general secretary V Bhagaiah, Krishna Gopal Sharma and Dattatreya Hosabole will speak at the rally. Other national leaders such as Akhil Bharatiya Sharirik Pramukh in-charge Sunil Kulkarni and Saha Sampark Pramukh (public relations chief) Sunil Deshpandey will also be present. The programme is scheduled to begin with the 35,000-strong volunteer force singing 'Ami Luit Poriya Hindu' (we're Hindus of Brahmaputra valley).
Chandrani Sinha, 101 Reporters
RSS volunteers have begun to gather in Guwahati
In the video, one can hear in the background: "RSS karyakartas from both sides of brahmaputra river have assembled together. We wish to conduct our service sincerely and dedicatedly with order and discipline."
Urmi Bhattacharjee, 101 Reporters
Last-minute preparations underway
Swayamsevaks are also being asked to refrain from using mobile phones until the end of the ceremony in Guwahati.
The heat forcing many to bury their faces!
Swayamsevaks being asked to take their respective positions and be ready for the drill as the dignitaries have started coming in
Urmi Bhattacharjee, 101 Reporters
Members of RSS band arrive at location
RSS to broadcast event through social media
The RSS will be broadcasting Mohan Bhagwat's speech LIVE through its official account on Facebook as well as Twitter.
Women volunteers gearing up for event
Urmi Bhattacharjee, 101reporters
RSS volunteers outside the venue
Visual from the RSS rally in Guwahati
Chandrani Sinha, 101 Reporters
RSS Assam spokesperson Sankar Das says physical exercises will go on until RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat arrives at 1.00pm
Chandrani Sinha, 101 Reporters
Swayamsevaks in the 14-35 age group fall in for the physical exercise
Chandrani Sinha, 101 Reporters
RSS affiliate Vishwa Samvad Kendra prepares food for participants
Biggest RSS rally in North East
About 35,000 swayamsevaks (volunteers) from across the North East will converge in Guwahati for the programme. It's for the first time that the Hindu nationalist body is organising an event of this magnitude in the North East. Since 1994, the region has seen RSS gatherings in smaller cities like Dibrugarh and Shillong, but these never witnessed crowds of over 3,000 to 4,000.
By Chandrani Sinha, 101 Reporters
Saffron flags seen from kilometres away en route Khanapara ground
Early history of RSS in North East
The RSS became operational in the country's North East in the mid-1940s when it set up its first base in undivided Assam, which then comprised the present-day states of Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya. For administrative purposes, the Sangh's northeastern arm is divided into two parts: Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur, along with the southern parts of Assam, fall under the Dakshin Assam division. Northern parts of the state, along with Meghalaya and Nagaland, make up the Uttar Assam division.
Chandrani Sinha, 101 Reporters
Khanapara ground venue in the morning
Chandrani Sinha, 101 Reporters
Nearly 75,000 volunteers expected to attend event, says RSS functionary
Khagen Saikia, a senior RSS volunteer, behind the desk, was busy asking his colleagues if they had had their lunch, aside from responding to various queries. When asked about the kind of attendance expected on Sunday, Saikia said they were expecting over one lakh people in total. Das later confirmed that the number was actually closer to 75,000 with around 35,000 RSS karyakartas in uniform and 40,000 people as part of the audience.
Sangh leaving no stone unturned to ensure it tastes success in North East
Sankar Das, spokesperson for the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), calls the organisation's mega rally on Sunday a "test". "This is the largest-ever congregation organised by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). More than an event, this is actually a test for us," Das said.
Cartons filled with food packets collected from residents in the neighborhood
WATCH: Pranab Chakravarty - Sanskar Bharati general secretary speaks
It is to be noted that Chakravarty been an RSS member for 53 years.
Preparations in full swing at Khanapara ground
Guwahati students have been posted on duty as Swayamsevaks at the Khanapara ground.
Chandrani Sinha, 101 Reporters
Security tightened across the venue ahead of rally
Chandrani Sinha, 101 Reporters
RSS rally ahead of elections in North Eastern states
The Assam unit of the RSS includes some districts of Assam, the entire Nagaland and Meghalaya. The 'Luitporia Hindu Samabesh' is being organised ahead of the 27 February Assembly elections in Nagaland and Meghalaya.
PTI
Preparations underway at the venue
More than 50 women volunteers worked on drawing rangoli to welcome Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat and other leaders.
Chandrani Sinha, 101 Reporters
Food packets for rally attendees
RSS mega rally in Guhawati today
The RSS is going to hold a mega rally on Sunday in Guwahati, where more than 33,000 of its members in Sangh uniform will perform yoga, it publicity incharge said on Friday. The rally will be addressed by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat.
12:22 (IST)
The itinerary for the day
Image courtesy: Rishiraj Bhagawati
12:18 (IST)
All bigwigs of RSS likely to attend rally
Sunday's rally, being organised in coordination with Luitporiya Hindu Sammelan, is an ambitious programme which was being planned since two years. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and senior leaders such as joint general secretary V Bhagaiah, Krishna Gopal Sharma and Dattatreya Hosabole will speak at the rally. Other national leaders such as Akhil Bharatiya Sharirik Pramukh in-charge Sunil Kulkarni and Saha Sampark Pramukh (public relations chief) Sunil Deshpandey will also be present. The programme is scheduled to begin with the 35,000-strong volunteer force singing 'Ami Luit Poriya Hindu' (we're Hindus of Brahmaputra valley).
Chandrani Sinha, 101 Reporters
12:11 (IST)
RSS volunteers have begun to gather in Guwahati
In the video, one can hear in the background: "RSS karyakartas from both sides of brahmaputra river have assembled together. We wish to conduct our service sincerely and dedicatedly with order and discipline."
Urmi Bhattacharjee, 101 Reporters
12:06 (IST)
Last-minute preparations underway
Swayamsevaks are also being asked to refrain from using mobile phones until the end of the ceremony in Guwahati.
12:03 (IST)
The heat forcing many to bury their faces!
11:56 (IST)
Swayamsevaks being asked to take their respective positions and be ready for the drill as the dignitaries have started coming in
Urmi Bhattacharjee, 101 Reporters
11:41 (IST)
Members of RSS band arrive at location
11:40 (IST)
RSS to broadcast event through social media
The RSS will be broadcasting Mohan Bhagwat's speech LIVE through its official account on Facebook as well as Twitter.
11:36 (IST)
Women volunteers gearing up for event
Urmi Bhattacharjee, 101reporters
11:27 (IST)
RSS volunteers outside the venue
11:22 (IST)
Visual from the RSS rally in Guwahati
Chandrani Sinha, 101 Reporters
11:21 (IST)
RSS Assam spokesperson Sankar Das says physical exercises will go on until RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat arrives at 1.00pm
Chandrani Sinha, 101 Reporters
11:15 (IST)
Swayamsevaks in the 14-35 age group fall in for the physical exercise
Chandrani Sinha, 101 Reporters
11:12 (IST)
RSS affiliate Vishwa Samvad Kendra prepares food for participants
11:10 (IST)
Biggest RSS rally in North East
About 35,000 swayamsevaks (volunteers) from across the North East will converge in Guwahati for the programme. It's for the first time that the Hindu nationalist body is organising an event of this magnitude in the North East. Since 1994, the region has seen RSS gatherings in smaller cities like Dibrugarh and Shillong, but these never witnessed crowds of over 3,000 to 4,000.
By Chandrani Sinha, 101 Reporters
11:01 (IST)
Saffron flags seen from kilometres away en route Khanapara ground
10:49 (IST)
Early history of RSS in North East
The RSS became operational in the country's North East in the mid-1940s when it set up its first base in undivided Assam, which then comprised the present-day states of Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya. For administrative purposes, the Sangh's northeastern arm is divided into two parts: Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur, along with the southern parts of Assam, fall under the Dakshin Assam division. Northern parts of the state, along with Meghalaya and Nagaland, make up the Uttar Assam division.
Chandrani Sinha, 101 Reporters
10:43 (IST)
Khanapara ground venue in the morning
Chandrani Sinha, 101 Reporters
10:37 (IST)
Nearly 75,000 volunteers expected to attend event, says RSS functionary
Khagen Saikia, a senior RSS volunteer, behind the desk, was busy asking his colleagues if they had had their lunch, aside from responding to various queries. When asked about the kind of attendance expected on Sunday, Saikia said they were expecting over one lakh people in total. Das later confirmed that the number was actually closer to 75,000 with around 35,000 RSS karyakartas in uniform and 40,000 people as part of the audience.
10:35 (IST)
Sangh leaving no stone unturned to ensure it tastes success in North East
Sankar Das, spokesperson for the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), calls the organisation's mega rally on Sunday a "test". "This is the largest-ever congregation organised by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). More than an event, this is actually a test for us," Das said.
10:31 (IST)
Cartons filled with food packets collected from residents in the neighborhood
10:30 (IST)
WATCH: Pranab Chakravarty - Sanskar Bharati general secretary speaks
It is to be noted that Chakravarty been an RSS member for 53 years.
10:26 (IST)
Preparations in full swing at Khanapara ground
Guwahati students have been posted on duty as Swayamsevaks at the Khanapara ground.
Chandrani Sinha, 101 Reporters
10:13 (IST)
Security tightened across the venue ahead of rally
Chandrani Sinha, 101 Reporters
10:10 (IST)
RSS rally ahead of elections in North Eastern states
The Assam unit of the RSS includes some districts of Assam, the entire Nagaland and Meghalaya. The 'Luitporia Hindu Samabesh' is being organised ahead of the 27 February Assembly elections in Nagaland and Meghalaya.
PTI
10:08 (IST)
Preparations underway at the venue
More than 50 women volunteers worked on drawing rangoli to welcome Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat and other leaders.
Chandrani Sinha, 101 Reporters
10:06 (IST)
Food packets for rally attendees
10:04 (IST)
RSS mega rally in Guhawati today
The RSS is going to hold a mega rally on Sunday in Guwahati, where more than 33,000 of its members in Sangh uniform will perform yoga, it publicity incharge said on Friday. The rally will be addressed by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat.