RSS leader Indresh Kumar demands law to punish those who disrespect India, tricolour

Jaipur: RSS leader Indresh Kumar on Sunday said those who do not love India should leave the country and a law should be enacted to punish those who disrespect the tricolour.

Alleging that the Congress divided the nation, he said it was a big lie that it helped India attain Independence.

"If you cannot love Bharat then leave Bharat. And, a law should be enacted to punish those who disrespect the country or the national flag," Kumar said at an even.

"It is a fact that the Congress divided India and it is a big lie that it helped the country attain Independence. Who divided the nation - Jawaharlal Nehru. Who united the nation -Vallabhbhai Patel," he said.

Kumar said there was no "temporary article in any constitution in the world like Article 370 in the Constitution of India".

There was a need to bring the people of Kashmir into the mainstream, he said.

The RSS leader said China had to bow down to India on the Doka La issue under diplomatic pressure.