RSS lauds Centre's efforts reduce stone pelting in Jammu and Kashmir, say terror incidents have reduced in recent times

Vrindavan: RSS leaders on Friday appreciated the steps taken by the Centre to reduce stone-pelting in Kashmir Valley at a Sangh Parivar meeting in Vrindavan, the first after the BJP came to power in Uttar Pradesh earlier this year.

The issue of security in Jammu and Kashmir was discussed on the first day of the three-day conclave with top leaders of the saffron combine, including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and BJP president Amit Shah, in attendance.

The inaugural session was addressed by RSS general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi and senior functionary Suresh Soni, who spoke on the agenda of the meeting.

Forty allied organisations of the Sangh are also taking part in the event being chaired by Bhagwat.

A senior functionary of the RSS, Arun Kumar, spoke on the situation in Kashmir, according to the Sangh's Sahkar Bharti Mahamatri, Uday Joshi.

"Kumar spoke about the internal security situation in Kashmir and stressed on bringing stone-pelters to the mainstream," he said.

"He also said that cases related to stone-pelting and terror incidents have come down in recent time, for which the central government must be appreciated," Joshi said.

Kumar is the former prant pracharak of the Jammu and Kashmir chapter for the RSS.

The meeting, being held at Keshav Dham in Vrindavan, will take stock of the work done by the Sangh's various organisations, an RSS leader, who did not want to be named, said.

Senior Sangh functionaries Dattatreya Hosabale and Krishna Gopal, and VHP's Pravin Togadia were present at the meeting.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to join the conclave on Saturday, the RSS leader said.

Shah, along with BJP organisation secretary Ram Lal, reached Vrindavan earlier on Saturday after a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital.

Issues such as attacks on RSS cadre in the Left-ruled Kerala and the recent violence in Haryana after the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in rape cases will also be discussed, he said.

This is the first major meeting of the RSS in Uttar Pradesh after the BJP came to power in the state earlier this year.

Some state BJP leaders are also expected to attend the meeting.

RSS prachar pramukh Manmohan Vaidya had called the meet a routine affair and said it was a platform for all sections of the Sangh to share details on the work done by them in their respective fields.