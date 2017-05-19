You are here:
Rose Valley chit scam: TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay gets bail

PoliticsPTIMay, 19 2017 21:38:41 IST

The Orissa High Court on Friday granted conditional bail to Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay, arrested for his alleged involvement in the Rose Valley Group chit fund scam.

The bench of Justice JP Das had reserved the order on his bail plea after hearing arguments of both the prosecution and defence on 8 May.

Representational image. AFP

Bandyopadhyay had approached the High Court in February seeking regular bail on health grounds after his bail applications were rejected by the designated CBI court in Bhubaneswar and the Khurda district sessions court.

The CBI had arrested the Trinamool Congress leader in Lok Sabha from Kolkata on 3 January, while probing the scam on the Supreme Court's directions.

The CBI has arrested another TMC MP, Tapas Pal, for his alleged involvement in the scam. The agency had earlier accused Rose Valley chairman Gautam Kundu and three others of defrauding investors from across the country of more than Rs 17,000 crore.

 


Published Date: May 19, 2017 09:38 pm | Updated Date: May 19, 2017 09:38 pm

