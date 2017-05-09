Robert Vadra on Arvind Kejriwal: Those who falsely accused me now facing similar plight

New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra on Monday attacked AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying that those who hurled "false accusations" at him were facing a "similar plight".

In a Facebook post, Vadra also hoped Kejriwal would come clean on bribery allegations for the sake of his family.

"What goes around comes around!! From inception in 2010, the people who threw baseless, false accusations at me are now having to face a similar plight," Vadra wrote on Facebook targeting Kejriwal, who had made serious allegations against him for dubious land deals.

"That too from an insider who claims to have substantial proof," he said, reacting to allegations of bribery on Kejriwal by sacked Delhi Water Minister Kapil Mishra.

Vadra said his name was used by many politicians to gain publicity.

"Well, I've borne so many false accusations from various politicians, mostly to gain publicity for themselves or divert the public mind from important national issues that I'd like to see how this one plays out."

"Had been on the receiving end, of a political and media campaign to malign me," Vadra said.

He also wished luck to Kejriwal to come clean on the allegation of Rs 2 crore bribery.

"I sincerely wish Kejriwal all the best. I hope he comes out clean for the sake of the people who believed in him." he said.

"Also for the respect of his immediately family, especially the children, for whom such trials by media, of those they love and look up to are painful and sad," Vadra added.