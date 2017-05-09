You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News
  3. Robert Vadra on Arvind Kejriwal: Those who falsely accused me now facing similar plight

Robert Vadra on Arvind Kejriwal: Those who falsely accused me now facing similar plight

PoliticsIANSMay, 09 2017 08:52:49 IST

New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra on Monday attacked AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying that those who hurled "false accusations" at him were facing a "similar plight".

In a Facebook post, Vadra also hoped Kejriwal would come clean on bribery allegations for the sake of his family.

"What goes around comes around!! From inception in 2010, the people who threw baseless, false accusations at me are now having to face a similar plight," Vadra wrote on Facebook targeting Kejriwal, who had made serious allegations against him for dubious land deals.

"That too from an insider who claims to have substantial proof," he said, reacting to allegations of bribery on Kejriwal by sacked Delhi Water Minister Kapil Mishra.

A file photo of Robert Vadra. PTI

A file photo of Robert Vadra. PTI

Vadra said his name was used by many politicians to gain publicity.

"Well, I've borne so many false accusations from various politicians, mostly to gain publicity for themselves or divert the public mind from important national issues that I'd like to see how this one plays out."

"Had been on the receiving end, of a political and media campaign to malign me," Vadra said.

He also wished luck to Kejriwal to come clean on the allegation of Rs 2 crore bribery.

"I sincerely wish Kejriwal all the best. I hope he comes out clean for the sake of the people who believed in him." he said.

"Also for the respect of his immediately family, especially the children, for whom such trials by media, of those they love and look up to are painful and sad," Vadra added.


Published Date: May 09, 2017 08:52 am | Updated Date: May 09, 2017 08:52 am

Also See







T20 LEAGUE SCHEDULE
MatchDateDetails
1May 9KXIP Vs KKR
2May 10GL Vs DD
3May 11MI Vs KXIP
4May 12DD Vs RPS
5May 13GL Vs SRH
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores