The high stakes bypoll in RK Nagar constituency is all set to take place on Thursday. The seat, which was twice represented by former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, fell vacant upon her death on 5 December 2016.
Campaigning for the bypoll came to an end today, with the election being seen as a litmus test for the AIADMK-led Tamil Nadu government.
AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and co-coordinator E Palaniswami, DMK working president MK Stalin and sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran had hit a blazing campaign trail to ensure victory for their respective candidates.
It is the first election to be held in the 'post Jayalalithaa era', and necessitated following her death last December.
The bypolls will be seen as a report card of the 17-month-old AIADMK government, which itself underwent a tumultuous phase dominated by a rebellion and patch-up involving O Panneerselvam.
Chief Minister E Palaniswami and deputy Chief Minister O Pannerselvam urged voters to elect Madhusudhnanan to take forward the work initiated by Jayalalithaa.
In a joint statement, the leaders recalled that the late leader served people with a "motherly" attitude and that she had many plans for the constituency as its MLA.
People of RK Nagar were aware of her developmental work for the constituency, which was being taken forward by the ruling AIADMK, they said, while pointing out that this was the first hustings faced by AIADMK in her absence.
"Madhusudhanan will aid the government in implementing every other welfare measure with the blessings of Amma", they added.
Jayalalithaa is addressed as Amma, meaning mother in Tamil, by her supporters.
Stalin, on his part, vowed to unravel the 'mystery' behind the late AIADMK supremo's demise and assured to put behind bars those 'found responsible' for her death in the event of DMK coming to power.
During one of his stopovers during the campaign today, he said there was a "mystery on how Jayalalithaa passed away and what kind of (medical) treatment was provided" to her during her 75-day hospitalisation, as he dismissed as an 'eyewash' the inquiry ordered by the state government into her death.
"The first job of the DMK rule will be to find out who is responsible for Jayalalithaa's death and lock them up in prison," Stalin, Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, said.
The campaign saw old rivals Stalin and MDMK founder Vaiko share the stage for the first time in many years. The opposition is putting up a united show in a bid to snatch victory in this city segment. There were also allegations of money distribution, with DMK levelling charges against the ruling AIADMK.
Many opposition parties, including the Congress, the VCK and the Left have backed DMK candidate N Maruthu Ganesh.
Dhinakaran, who fell out of favour with Palaniswami and also lost the battle for the party's 'Two Leaves' symbol to the latter, is fighting as an independent and has expressed confidence that he can spring a surprise against the AIADMK's E Madhusudhanan, as well as the DMK.
With 59 candidates in the fray, the bypoll is virtually confined to old warhorse Madhusudhanan, DMK's greenhorn Maruthu Ganesh and Dhinakaran.
Polling will be held on 21 December while the votes will be taken up for counting on 24 December.
Meanwhile, with campaigning coming to an end, the Election Commission has now barred all other related activities as is the rule. Liquor shops in the constituency will remain closed from 5 pm on Wednesday till 5 PM on the polling day, as well as on 24 December.
Karunanidhi’s long wait for DMK’s resurgence
From behind his tinted glasses, the grand old man of Dravidian politics Muthuvel Karunanidhi 93, waits. For what (all) exactly, we can’t say. But at 93, he battles age, ill health and multiple medical complications and continues to make headlines for taking a ride from his home not far from where Jaya lived to the DMK headquarters on Anna Salai. Recently, on doctor’s orders, MuKa, as he is affectionately called, swapped his signature dark glasses for simpler ones. From behind clearer lenses, DMK's patriarch will witness the result of two biggies today where his children have high stakes - the 2G scam verdict and the RK Nagar result.
WATCH: BJP'S K Nagarajan alleges 'cash-for-votes' continues even during polling day
2g case verdivt to impact RK Nagar bypolls
Special CBI court is set to pronounce the verdict in the multi-thousand crore 2G spectrum scam on Thursday. It is likely to have an impact on the bypolls in RK Nagar.
RK Nagar voters won't care about the Jaya video clip
For Jaya’s legions of fans who have watched her movies for decades, the jump cut clip that surfaced is not about what is seen but who is seeing (preying, conspiring, filming). Last year, after Sasikala threw money to lock up MLAs in a resort faraway, the word on the street was clear - “these guys can’t dare go to their constituencies. They’ll get beaten up for their spinelessness.” Tamil Nadu’s voters were willing to be swayed by an MGR and Jaya, a crummy video clip posted on the ether by opportunists is just that - a chunk of red meat and Tamil Nadu couldn’t care less.
Heavy surveillance in high profile constituency
RK Nagar has an electorate of 2,28,234, comprising 1,10,903 men, 1,17,232 women and 99 transgenders. Elaborate security arrangements are in place with about 2,000 State police personnel, 15 companies of Central Armed Police Forces, including CRPF deployed across 256 polling stations. The polling process is being monitored by nine observers, considered the highest for a single assembly constituency. This includes general, special, police and expenditure officials.
Ninety six flying squad teams, 21 Static Surveillance Teams and 20 Video Surveillance Teams have been deployed by election authorities. A total of 45 check points in and around the constituency are also manned by poll officials.
Main contest is between DMK and AIADMK
Though as many as 59 candidates are in the fray, the bypoll is mainly seen as a fight between the ruling AIADMK, its rival faction led by Dhinakaran and DMK. While veteran ruling party leader and former MLA E Madhusudanan is the AIADMK nominee, Dhinakaran is contesting as an independent for the first time.
We will ensure free and fair polls, says Chennai Police chief
BJP candidate K Nagaraj votes in RK Nagar
EC is helpless, says BJP candidate Karu Nagarajan
The TTV faction, DMK as well as the ruling AIADMK are giving Rs 20 for each for each votes. We have also complained to the Election Commission but it seems that the poll body is helpless," BJP candidate K Nagarajan tells News18.
15 companies of paramilitary troops deployed
According to The Hindu, there is heavy deployment of security in and around RK Nagar. There are 15 companies of paramilitary personnel in the constituency and about 2,000 officials would be deployed on election-related activities, the report said.
Jaya memorial in Marina beach today
It is a quiet and windy morning at the Jayalalithaa memorial in Marina Beach. Police sources said that there are no extra security arranged for today.
DMK is the talk of the electorate in Amma's absence
No point pushing this aside — the reason DMK figures so prominently in all talk of the RK Nagar election is that the strongman (or strongwoman) and the state are no longer synonymous after Jayalalithaa’s death a year ago. O Panneerselvam’s appeal comes from his being singled out by Jaya, Edappadi’s authority is born from the sensational and darkly funny resort politics game Sasikala and gang played to perfection this time last year - bundling MLAs away to a kitschy tavern cum inn on the city’s outskirts so they couldn’t be bought over by the OPS camp.
AIADMK has its official 'worst case' soundbite ready
The AIADMK’s worst case soundbite: “DMK and TTV joined hands to cut us out”. AIADMK has made its worst case soundbite official. “The DMK and TTV Dhinakaran are colluding with each other. His (Dhinakaran’s) ultimate goal is to ensure that the AIADMK’s votes are split so that the DMK wins,” party officialdom is spouting on vernacular prime time telly. “Why so many allies for a byelection?” is their other signature crib.
146 FIRs filed so far
According to revenue officials, 146 FIRs have been filed so far (out of which 126 have been for offenses like misuse of vehicles, 17 against printing presses which haven’t shown proper account of their expenditure – case registered under Sec 127A).
New ways to grease palms - roll it in a banana leaf
Notes wrapped in banana leaves are all the rage in RK Nagar. “Semma idea, Madam. Arasiyal…eppadi eppadi yosikaraangu! ( Great idea, isn’t it, it’s amazing how creatively they are able to think before an election) says a bingewatcher of the RK Nagar bypoll tamasha. Banana leaves slip easily into the local cultural milieu. A symbol of prosperity and abundance, the banana plant is ubiquotous in South India. Like it grows without much fuss and irrigation, its presence too is all pervasive.
RK Nagar can't be bribed for votes
"The people of RK Nagar will not be cheated by Rs 6,000 or Rs 60,000," DMK candidate Maruthu Ganesh tells News18 Tamil Nadu.
Rewind to 2015 - Jaya won 55% of the total vote
In 2015, former chief minister J Jayalalithaa won 97,218 votes adding up to 55 percent of total votes polled. Jaya’s margin of victory was ~ 40000 votes and the total turnout was 1,74,015. Since the BJP is pushing for bigger stakes in the South, let’s put those numbers out here: M N Raja got 2928 votes which amounts to almost the same number who voted None Of The Above!
DMK candidate Marathu Ganesh speaks
DMK candidate M Ganesh tells News18 Tamil Nadu that the Election Commission must ensure that the bypolls are conducted in a democratic and fair manner.
Nine election observers in RK Nagar bypolls
RK Nagar has nine EC observers which is among the highest number despatched for a bypoll in a single constituency. But then again, this is no ordinary contest. It’s the battle to lay claim over the legacy of a woman who dominated not just a state’s political equation but oozed effortless and dogged resistance to New Delhi from the region south of the Narmada.
Heavy security deployment outside a polling booth in RK Nagar
Chennai Police keeping a close watch at the bypolls
Chennai Police Commissioner AK Vishwanathan was supervising the voting in RK Nagar constituency on Wednesday.
Returning officer seeks arrest Vetrivel, TTV's election agent for Jayalalithaa video leak
AAIDMK seems a weak party without Jayalalithaa's leadership
What is the AIADMK promising RK Nagar voters? More of Jayalalithaa’s pet welfare schemes. Given the chaotic year gone by for Chennai, offering more of the Jaya model aligns neatly with the stark political truth here - for a party in power that is a doppleganger version of itself, doling out more for existing schemes is way less messier than thinking up new schemes from scratch.
Proof of concept is in the string of events that have pockmarked Tamil Nadu’s political life the last 365 days. First demonetisation, then Jayalalithaa’s death followed by a cyclone that tore the capital city apart in one angry swoop. The symbolism wasn’t lost on anyone. Just as the state recovered from that body blow, the Jallikattu protests erupted on the Marina beachfront. Within weeks, no matter who was pulling the puppet strings, it was clear that the AIADMK is a diluted, weakened party minus Jaya’s leadership.
Polling begins in RK Nagar constituency
Here is the brief profile of today bypoll
RK Nagar bypoll to begin at 8 am
In post-Jaya Tamil Nadu, BJP may make inroads in state
Although the resistance to the concept of Tamil Nadu turning saffron continues to dominate politics talk on the street, the alternatives are sketchy, at best. Kamal Haasan? “He says something and then disappears. He wants to collect money from public donations…He wants to replicate the Bernie Sanders model here. In Madras, really?!” one voter scoffs. Rajinikanth? “The BJP will certainly try to involve him but overall, the BJP will make inroads, there’s no running away from that” is the grudging admission of even hard core Jaya supporters.
Much has changed for Sasikala since December 2016
The most famous residents of the Poes Garden-Mylapore-Alwarpet area are faraway. While Jaya is dead and Sasikala is in jail. Yet, both are in play in RK Nagar. In Jaya’s name, much is being promised by all her “true followers” who tout Jaya’s pathbreaking welfare schemes now being replicated across other Indian states. Sasikala continues to matter because TTV’s treasure chest has always been linked to Sasikala’s clout. Clearly, the last year’s dramatic events have sucked a lot out from those coffers.
Opposition parties backing Congress
Many Opposition parties, including the Congress, the VCK and the Left have backed DMK candidate N Maruthu Ganesh.
AIADMK urges voters to vote for E Madhusudhanan
Chief Minister E Palaniswami and deputy Chief Minister O Pannerselvam urged voters to elect Madhusudhnanan to take forward the work initiated by Jayalalithaa.
In a joint statement, the leaders recalled that the late leader served people with a "motherly" attitude and that she had many plans for the constituency as its MLA.
People of RK Nagar were aware of her developmental work for the constituency, which was being taken forward by the ruling AIADMK, they said, while pointing out that this was the first hustings faced by AIADMK in her absence.
WATCH: BJP'S K Nagarajan alleges 'cash-for-votes' continues even during polling day
We will ensure free and fair polls, says Chennai Police chief
BJP candidate K Nagaraj votes in RK Nagar
Voters queue up to vote
Heavy security deployment outside a polling booth in RK Nagar
Returning officer seeks arrest Vetrivel, TTV's election agent for Jayalalithaa video leak
Polling begins in RK Nagar constituency
Here is the brief profile of today bypoll
RK Nagar bypoll to begin at 8 am
