RK Nagar bypoll: DMK leader Durai Murugan says party's chances in election are 'bright'

Coimbatore: Senior DMK leader Durai Murugan on Sunday said the chances of his party's victory in the 21 December bypoll to the RK Nagar assembly segment, were bright.

He was speaking to reporters at the airport in Coimbatore.

On MDMK's decision to extend support to DMK in the by-election, the Deputy Leader of Opposition in Tamil Nadu Assembly said, the party will welcome anybody's support.

He wanted to know whether the state government was taking any steps to provide relief in the cyclone-hit Kanyakumari district.

The DMK strong man alleged that the state government was busy erecting banners and cut outs and had no time to for relief measures.

In RK Nagar Assembly constituency, DMK's N Marudu Ganesh is pitted against E Madusudanan of the ruling mainstream AIADMK.

Rival AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran is also in the fray.

DMK's allies Congress and IUML have already extended their support to the main opposition party.

Besides, parties including the CPI, CPM and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi have declared their support to DMK.