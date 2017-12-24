You are here:
RK Nagar bypoll: Counting suffers temporary disruption following altercation between party supporters

PoliticsPTI24 Dec, 2017 10:24:13 IST

Chennai: Counting of votes for the RK Nagar bypoll suffered a temporary disruption following an alleged altercation between supporters of independent candidate TTV Dhinakaran and AIADMK's E Madhusudhanan.

Representational image. Reuters

A senior electoral official said "altercation caused disruption," even as the two rival sides charged each other with roughing up counting agents.

Another official said police restored peace and that the second round of counting was on.

"Police restored peace, Nothing alarming. Compilation of the second round going on," he said.

At the end of the first round, official AIADMK candidate Madhusudhanan was trailing sidelined party leader Dhinakaran by about 2,600 votes.


Published Date: Dec 24, 2017 10:24 am | Updated Date: Dec 24, 2017 10:24 am



