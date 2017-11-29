RK Nagar by-poll: I-T dept sets up 24-hour control room to assist EC, check unaccounted funds

Chennai: In a bid to control the role of 'unaccounted funds' in the run-up to the 21 December RK Nagar bypoll, the Income Tax Department has set up a 24-hour control room to assist the Election Commission.

The commission sought the assistance of the directorate of Income Tax department (investigation) for "election expenditure surveillance" in connection with the by-elections, an official release said.

The directorate's role was to provide assistance to conduct free and fair polls by controlling the role of "unaccounted funds in the process", it said.

As part of the initiative, a 24x7 control room with a toll-free number, fax and e-mail to receive complaints or information from the public has been set up, the release said.

People who want to share information or make complaints can contact the toll-free number 1800-425-6669 or fax to 044-28253460 and can also email to itcontrol.chen@gov.in., the release said.

The RK Nagar seat fell vacant after the death of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa on 5 December, 2016.