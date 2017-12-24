After a record voter turnout of 77.68 percent on Thursday, the counting of votes for the high-profile RK Nagar Assembly seat will take place on Sunday. The results are expected to be out by afternoon that day, PTI reported.
Voting for the RK Nagar bypoll passed off peacefully amid tight security. Election officials in Chennai said there may be some variation in the figure after taking into consideration the polling percentage at some booths where voting went on beyond 5 pm. The voter turnout is higher than the 68 percent recorded in the 2016 Assembly election,according to officials.
RK Nagar, represented twice by Jayalalithaa, has an electorate of 2,28,234, comprising 1,10,903 men, 1,17,232 women and 99 transgenders.
Election officials said 79.21 percent of women voters exercised their franchise while 75.92 percent of men cast their votes.
The bypoll is being seen as an acid test for the Chief Minister E Palaniswamy and his deputy O Panneeerselvam-led ruling AIADMK which is facing a strong challenge from sidelined leader TTV Dhinakaran and an aggressive DMK.
The DMK is putting up a tough fight to wrest the seat after a hiatus of over two decades.
Of the 59 candidates in the fray, the fight is essentially triangular with the key contenders being ruling AIADMK's E Madhusudhanan, main opposition DMK candidate N Maruthu Ganesh and Dhinakaran, contesting as an independent.
The ruling AIADMK got back its Two Leaves election symbol back following merger of factions led by Palaniswami and former rebel O Panneerselvam.
The run up to the bypoll saw political parties and candidates holding as many as 152 public meetings and taking out 605 processions with the campaigning ending on 19 December.
The 2015 RK Nagar bypoll in which Jayalalithaa was elected by a huge margin of 1.5 lakh votes for the first time in this segment had witnessed a record 75 percent turnout.
Voting at 258 polling stations passed off peacefully with 2500 state police personnel, 15 companies of Central Armed Police Forces and 1638 election officers manning the poll process.
Serpentine queues were witnessed in booth after booth, right from 8 am when voting began with women outnumbering men in several of them.
A large number of people were awaiting their turn to vote even at the scheduled close of voting at five pm.
All those who were present inside the polling stations ahead of the 5 pm deadline were given tokens by officials to ensure that they exercised their franchise.
There were, however, sporadic complaints of snag in EVMs, and consequential delay.
Some voters complained that their names were deleted, othes claimed their names were struck off the rolls wrongly categorising them as "dead."
Gun-toting Central Armed Police Force personnel in their trademark green uniforms were stationed at all the polling stations and across the 45 checkposts in and around the RK Nagar constituency.
Senior poll officials including the district election Officer D Karthikeyan inspected the polling stations.
Several dozens of flying squad teams, static surveillance teams and video surveillance teams were deployed in the constituency.
Election authorities made elaborate arrangements to ensure both hassle free environs for voters and measures for free and fair polling with nine observers, 307 micro-observers and 258 web cameras to monitor the poll process.
Chennai Corporation personnel drafted for poll duty took differently-abled persons inside the polling stations using wheel-chairs.
In booths that had a significantly high number of voters, a medical team comprising doctors, and paramedics were stationed.
'Pandals' were put up, and help desks helped people find the right booth to vote. Amenities like drinking water, and toilets were also in place.
With inputs from PTI
Highlights
Subramanian Swamy says two AIADMK faction could merge before 2019 polls
Dhinakaran will dissolve Assembly, say supporters
"Our life is for TTV Dhinakaran, our life is for Chinnamma (Sasikala)", shout supporters. They say TTV Dhinakaran will dissolve the current government.
Input from Ayswarya Murthy, 101 Reporters
Dhinakaran still leading; NOTA gets more votes than BJP
TTV Dinakaran (Independent): 10421
E Madhusudhanan (AIADMK) : 4520
M Ganesh (DMK): 2323
Naam Tamizhar Katchi: 760
K Nagarajan (BJP): 191
NOTA: 459
Round 3 of the counting begins
Entire counting process being videographed
According to Financial Express, the entire counting process is being videographed and arrangements have been made to announce the results after conclusion of counting of each round.
Celebrations begin in TTV Dhinakaran camp
Naam Tamizhar Katchi candidate gets only 258 votes so far
Naam Tamizhar Katchi party workers outside counting center. TVK Nagar district leader Immanuel A (in yellow) says they are optimistic about coming 2nd and 3rd. They campaigned honestly and have the support of the youth, who constitute more than 80 percent of the party volunteers, he said. K Kalaikottuthayam – Naam Tamilar Katchi candidate polled only 258 votes in the first round.
Input from Ayswarya Murthy, 101 reporters
NOTA gets more votes than BJP
NOTA has recorded more votes than than the BJP candidate K Nagaraj. (66). While NOTA has recorded 122 votes, K Nagaraj has secured only 66 votes so far.
10.15 am update
Leads: 10,391 — TTV Dhinakaran (Independent)
4520 — E Madhusudhanan (AIADMK)
2,323 — M Ganesh (DMK)
Jayalalithaa's 2015 bypoll win
Madhusudhanan confident of a win
"It might seem like someone is initially leading in a race but in the end, we will win," AIADMK candidate E Madhusudhanan told News18 Tamil Nadu.
BJP nowhere in the picture
With the first round of counting complete, BJP's RK Nagar candidate, K Nagarajan polled less than a percent of the total votes. (66 of the total 10,042 votes) .
101 Reporters
TTV supporters celebrate outside his residence
Situation under control now
According to reports, Chennai Police has restored peace. "Compilation of second round is going on, " D Karthikeyan, Chief Electoral Officer, said.
Input from Ayswarya Murthy. 101 reporters
Situation under control, says Chennai Police commissioner
Meanwhile. AIADMK workers have sought eviction of journalists from the counting centre in Queen Mary's College in Chennai as they are spreading information about the leads, reports News18 Tamil Nadu.
TTV Dhinakaran supporters start celebrating
Dhinakaran leads by over 7,000 votes
Ruckus inside counting centre
Visuals from CNN-News18 shows that AIADMK supporters are creating a ruckus inside the counting centre. Visuals show chairs and papers being thrown at Election Commission officials.TTV Dhinakaran supporters have also been attacked, claim reports. As a result, counting has been halted for temporarily.
Tight security at the counting centre
As many as 200 officials drawn from both Central and State government services have been deputed for the exercise. Tight security is in place with state and Central Armed Police Forces personnel providing multi-layered security.
DMK trailing at the third position
At the end of first round , TTV Dhinakaran leads by over 5300 votes
TTV Dhinakaran takes a massive lead
Dhinakaran is currently leading by 5399 votes, while the AIADMK candidate E Madhusudhanan has garnered only 2737 votes till now.
How the counting take place
"There are 258 booths, each of which will count 14 EVMs. 252 booths will be counted in 18 rounds and 6 booths will be counted in the last round, making 19 in total," Rajesh Lakhani, Chief Electoral Officer, told Firstpost.
Input from Ayswarya Murthy, 101reporters.
9 AM update
Independent candidate TTV Dinakaran is leading by 1891 votes. On the other hand, AIADMK candidate E Madhusudhanan is trailing, winning only 646 votes. DMK candidate N Maruthu Ganesh is trailing with just 360 votes.
LEADS: Dhinakaran leads by 1891 votes
WATCH: TTV and AIADMK supporters shout at each other in RK Nagar
Nivedita, 101 reporters
Visuals from MGR memorial
E Palaniswamy and O Panneerselvam together at the MGR memorial
Chief Minister E Palaniswamy and his deputy O Panneerselvam are together to pay tributes to late chief minister MG Ramachandran, on his 30th death anniversary. Along with them, there are other AIADMK cabinet ministers too.
Anti-social elements entering counting centre, says DMK
Madhavaram S Sudarsanam, DMK's District Secretary for North Chennai alleges that he saw certain "trouble-making and anti-social elements" entering the counting grounds in the morning and that the police were not stopping them.
101 Reporters
AIADMK leaders at the MGR memorial
TTV Dhinakaran leading
While TTV Dhinakaran is leading, AIADMK candidate E Madhusudhanan is trailing by over 350 votes.
Dhinakaran takes early lead
TTV Dinakaran is leading with around 600 votes in RK Nagar by-election, reports CNN-News18.
Visuals from inside the counting centre
DMK wins the lone postal vote
The DMK has won the lone postal ballot in RK Nagar bypoll. The focus now moves to the EVM votes. There will be 19 rounds of counting according as per a report in CNN-News18.
All rounds will be monitored through video
Visuals from the counting centre
People throng the MGR memorial early in the morning
As Tamil Nadu observes the 30th anniversary of its late chief minister MG Ramachandran, around 400 policemen have been deployed near the MGR memorial at Marina Beach.
Inputs from Ayswarya Murthy, 101reporters.
Counting of votes begin
19 rounds of counting to take place
According to News18, there will be 19 rounds of voting. As only one postal vote was received, EVMs will be opened immediately.
Security beefed up at counting centre
Queen Mary's College is counting centre
Counting of votes for the RK Nagar bypoll will begin at 8 am at Queen Mary's College near Marina Beach.
101 Reporters
Counting to begin at 8 am
Cauvery TV's survey showed TTV Dhinakaran as favourite
A local Tamil news channel showed TTV Dhinakaran as the clear favourite to succeed J Jayalalithaa as the representative of the RK Nagar constituency. ASs per the survey, 37 percent voters wanted him as the MLA, while only 26 percent of those surveyed wanted AIADMK's E Madhusudhanan.
Exit polls predict TTV Dhinakaran as clear winner, claims Subramanian Swamy
Other parties used corrupt practices, alleges BJP
Visuals from outside a counting centre
Counting of votes to begin at 8 am
Over 78 percent turnout on Thursday
A record voter turnout of 77.68 percent was registered in the RK Nagar Assembly constituency on Thursday. Election officials said 79.21 percent of women voters exercised their franchise while 75.92 percent of men cast their votes.
Counting of votes today
The counting of votes for the high-profile RK Nagar Assembly seat will take place on Sunday. The results are expected to be out by afternoon that day, PTI reported.
10:43 (IST)
Subramanian Swamy says two AIADMK faction could merge before 2019 polls
10:42 (IST)
Dhinakaran will dissolve Assembly, say supporters
"Our life is for TTV Dhinakaran, our life is for Chinnamma (Sasikala)", shout supporters. They say TTV Dhinakaran will dissolve the current government.
Input from Ayswarya Murthy, 101 Reporters
10:40 (IST)
Dhinakaran still leading; NOTA gets more votes than BJP
TTV Dinakaran (Independent): 10421
E Madhusudhanan (AIADMK) : 4520
M Ganesh (DMK): 2323
Naam Tamizhar Katchi: 760
K Nagarajan (BJP): 191
NOTA: 459
10:35 (IST)
Round 3 of the counting begins
10:28 (IST)
Entire counting process being videographed
According to Financial Express, the entire counting process is being videographed and arrangements have been made to announce the results after conclusion of counting of each round.
10:25 (IST)
Celebrations begin in TTV Dhinakaran camp
10:24 (IST)
Naam Tamizhar Katchi candidate gets only 258 votes so far
Naam Tamizhar Katchi party workers outside counting center. TVK Nagar district leader Immanuel A (in yellow) says they are optimistic about coming 2nd and 3rd. They campaigned honestly and have the support of the youth, who constitute more than 80 percent of the party volunteers, he said. K Kalaikottuthayam – Naam Tamilar Katchi candidate polled only 258 votes in the first round.
Input from Ayswarya Murthy, 101 reporters
10:22 (IST)
NOTA gets more votes than BJP
NOTA has recorded more votes than than the BJP candidate K Nagaraj. (66). While NOTA has recorded 122 votes, K Nagaraj has secured only 66 votes so far.
10:20 (IST)
10.15 am update
Leads: 10,391 — TTV Dhinakaran (Independent)
4520 — E Madhusudhanan (AIADMK)
2,323 — M Ganesh (DMK)
10:17 (IST)
10:16 (IST)
Madhusudhanan confident of a win
"It might seem like someone is initially leading in a race but in the end, we will win," AIADMK candidate E Madhusudhanan told News18 Tamil Nadu.
10:14 (IST)
BJP nowhere in the picture
With the first round of counting complete, BJP's RK Nagar candidate, K Nagarajan polled less than a percent of the total votes. (66 of the total 10,042 votes) .
101 Reporters
10:12 (IST)
TTV supporters celebrate outside his residence
10:05 (IST)
Situation under control now
According to reports, Chennai Police has restored peace. "Compilation of second round is going on, " D Karthikeyan, Chief Electoral Officer, said.
Input from Ayswarya Murthy. 101 reporters
09:54 (IST)
Situation under control, says Chennai Police commissioner
Meanwhile. AIADMK workers have sought eviction of journalists from the counting centre in Queen Mary's College in Chennai as they are spreading information about the leads, reports News18 Tamil Nadu.
09:42 (IST)
TTV Dhinakaran supporters start celebrating
09:40 (IST)
Dhinakaran leads by over 7,000 votes
09:39 (IST)
Ruckus inside counting centre
Visuals from CNN-News18 shows that AIADMK supporters are creating a ruckus inside the counting centre. Visuals show chairs and papers being thrown at Election Commission officials.TTV Dhinakaran supporters have also been attacked, claim reports. As a result, counting has been halted for temporarily.
09:34 (IST)
Tight security at the counting centre
As many as 200 officials drawn from both Central and State government services have been deputed for the exercise. Tight security is in place with state and Central Armed Police Forces personnel providing multi-layered security.
09:30 (IST)
Counting halted for a while...
Counting has been halted as a war of words has broken out between the agents of TTV Dinakaran and AIADMK, reports News18.
09:29 (IST)
DMK trailing at the third position
09:26 (IST)
At the end of first round , TTV Dhinakaran leads by over 5300 votes
09:11 (IST)
TTV Dhinakaran takes a massive lead
Dhinakaran is currently leading by 5399 votes, while the AIADMK candidate E Madhusudhanan has garnered only 2737 votes till now.
09:07 (IST)
How the counting take place
"There are 258 booths, each of which will count 14 EVMs. 252 booths will be counted in 18 rounds and 6 booths will be counted in the last round, making 19 in total," Rajesh Lakhani, Chief Electoral Officer, told Firstpost.
Input from Ayswarya Murthy, 101reporters.
09:00 (IST)
9 AM update
Independent candidate TTV Dinakaran is leading by 1891 votes. On the other hand, AIADMK candidate E Madhusudhanan is trailing, winning only 646 votes. DMK candidate N Maruthu Ganesh is trailing with just 360 votes.
08:52 (IST)
LEADS: Dhinakaran leads by 1891 votes
08:50 (IST)
WATCH: TTV and AIADMK supporters shout at each other in RK Nagar
Nivedita, 101 reporters
08:47 (IST)
Visuals from MGR memorial
08:45 (IST)
E Palaniswamy and O Panneerselvam together at the MGR memorial
Chief Minister E Palaniswamy and his deputy O Panneerselvam are together to pay tributes to late chief minister MG Ramachandran, on his 30th death anniversary. Along with them, there are other AIADMK cabinet ministers too.
08:39 (IST)
Anti-social elements entering counting centre, says DMK
Madhavaram S Sudarsanam, DMK's District Secretary for North Chennai alleges that he saw certain "trouble-making and anti-social elements" entering the counting grounds in the morning and that the police were not stopping them.
101 Reporters
08:31 (IST)
AIADMK leaders at the MGR memorial
08:29 (IST)
TTV Dhinakaran leading
While TTV Dhinakaran is leading, AIADMK candidate E Madhusudhanan is trailing by over 350 votes.
08:25 (IST)
Dhinakaran takes early lead
TTV Dinakaran is leading with around 600 votes in RK Nagar by-election, reports CNN-News18.
08:19 (IST)
Visuals from inside the counting centre
08:16 (IST)
DMK wins the lone postal vote
The DMK has won the lone postal ballot in RK Nagar bypoll. The focus now moves to the EVM votes. There will be 19 rounds of counting according as per a report in CNN-News18.
08:12 (IST)
All rounds will be monitored through video
08:08 (IST)
Visuals from the counting centre
08:07 (IST)
People throng the MGR memorial early in the morning
As Tamil Nadu observes the 30th anniversary of its late chief minister MG Ramachandran, around 400 policemen have been deployed near the MGR memorial at Marina Beach.
Inputs from Ayswarya Murthy, 101reporters.
08:04 (IST)
Counting of votes begin
07:59 (IST)
19 rounds of counting to take place
According to News18, there will be 19 rounds of voting. As only one postal vote was received, EVMs will be opened immediately.
07:56 (IST)
Security beefed up at counting centre
07:54 (IST)
Queen Mary's College is counting centre
Counting of votes for the RK Nagar bypoll will begin at 8 am at Queen Mary's College near Marina Beach.
101 Reporters
07:47 (IST)
Counting to begin at 8 am
07:45 (IST)
07:43 (IST)
Cauvery TV's survey showed TTV Dhinakaran as favourite
A local Tamil news channel showed TTV Dhinakaran as the clear favourite to succeed J Jayalalithaa as the representative of the RK Nagar constituency. ASs per the survey, 37 percent voters wanted him as the MLA, while only 26 percent of those surveyed wanted AIADMK's E Madhusudhanan.
07:37 (IST)
Exit polls predict TTV Dhinakaran as clear winner, claims Subramanian Swamy
07:33 (IST)
Other parties used corrupt practices, alleges BJP
07:30 (IST)
Visuals from outside a counting centre
07:20 (IST)
07:14 (IST)
Counting of votes to begin at 8 am