Rising crime in Uttar Pradesh a 'conspiracy to defame' Yogi Adityanath govt, says state forest minister

Muzaffarnagar: Uttar Pradesh forest minister Dara Singh Chauhan has said the recent spurt in crimes in the state indicates a "conspiracy to defame" the Yogi Adityanath-led government.

The state has witnessed several incidents of rapes and molestation in the recent past. Three incidents of gang rapes were reported last week from the state, while a video that showed two women being molested by 14 men in Rampur district triggered an outcry on Sunday.

Soon after the Yogi government took charge in March, it announced the setting up of “Anti-Romeo” squads to battle crimes against women. The squads were widely criticised as vigilante groups working outside the purview of the law.

Chauhan, who did not explain who had hatched the conspiracy against the government, also told reporters in Muzaffarnagar on Sunday that the state government would soon start a drive against corruption.