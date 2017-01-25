Rimi Sen joins BJP, likely to contest Punjab elections; Sunny Deol to follow suit?

After roping in Hindi film actors Arjun Rampal and Jackie Shroff earlier this month, Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) saw two more actors join the party this week. Hindi film actor Rimi Sen and Bhojpuri actor and model Kashish Khan were inducted into party in New Delhi in the presence of BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargia.

Vijayvargiya has recently shown his avidity towards Hindi cinema when he tweeted about the Raees vs Kaabil clash, though in a political context. His tweets invited the ire of the opposition but he continued to unleash his assaults through the lens of Hindi cinema on his Twitter account.

Vijayvargiya also met Hindi film actor Sunny Deol on the same day and lauded him for making films with a patriotic touch. The actor was last seen in his directorial Ghayal 2, an action thriller and the sequel to his blockbuster film from 1990, Rajkumar Santoshi's Ghayal. Like Sen, he is also likely to join BJP soon, as per a report by The Financial Express.

Sen was last seen in the National Award-winning sports film Budhia Singh - Born To Run last year. Hindustan Timesquotes the actor as saying, "Not only me but the entire nation is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I will go wherever the party needs me. The government has given us a responsibility and we will fulfill it."

The report by The Financial Express suggests that both the actors, Deol and Sen, are likely to contest the upcoming polls in Punjab. Other actors active in BJP include Hema Malini, Paresh Rawal, Kirron Kher, Vinod Khanna, Shatrughan Sinha and the Union Minister of Textiles Smriti Irani. Thus, clearly, Sen is the youngest Hindi film actor to join the party.

However, there is no official word of confirmation on whether she will contest the Punjab elections or not.