RecipeForDisaster: After Yogi-Siddaramaiah beef in Karnataka, Congress bites back at UP CM on social media

The war of words between the Congress and BJP's 'star campaigner' Yogi Adityanath, sparked by the recent exchange of hostilities with Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah during Yogi's visit to the state, escalated in the form an 'attack' video on social media that poked fun at the Hindu hardliner.

A minute-long video clip, titled 'Here's a recipe for a BJP star campaigner. We don't recommend it,' tweeted by the party's official handle with the hashtag '#RecipeForDisaster' takes a dig at Yogi, by making references to his 'criminal record, his zero attention to development and his Hindutva antecedents'.

Here's a recipe for a BJP star campaigner. We don't recommend it. pic.twitter.com/j5lIAvc4Oa — Congress (@INCIndia) January 11, 2018

The recipe for Yogi, as per the Congress, comprises one kilogram of criminal records, one litre of saffron dye, half a cup of crocodile tears, one cup homophobia, two tablespoons of misogyny, and zero attention to development. All these ingredients then need to be simmered on a communal flame and brought to a boil, garnished with ignorance and served with hate in Karnataka.

The video wraps up with the sign-off: '#RecipeForDisaster, coming to your state soon!'

The attack video comes just days after Yogi's spat with Siddaramaiah in which the Uttar Pradesh chief minister had dared the latter to prove his Hindu credentials by banning cow slaughter in the state.

To this, Siddaramaiah had angrily retorted: "I have reared cows, grazed them and even cleaned the dung. Has Yogi Adityanath done all these?"