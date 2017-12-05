Rebel JD(U) members Sharad Yadav, Ali Anwar disqualified from Rajya Sabha due to 'anti-party activities'

New Delhi: Rebel Janta Dal (United) MPs Sharad Yadav and Ali Anwar were disqualified from the Rajya Sabha on Monday, according to a communication from chairman of the House M Venkaiah Naidu.

Naidu in his communication said they cease to be Rajya Sabha members with immediate effect.

The Rajya Sabha chairman agreed to the JDUs contention that the two senior leaders had "voluntarily given up" their membership by defying their partys directives and attending events of opposition parties.

The JDU had sought their disqualification on the grounds that they had attended a rally of opposition parties in Patna in violation of its direction.

Yadav had joined hands with the opposition after JDU president and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kuamar dumped the Grand Alliance in Bihar and tied up with the BJP.

Yadav was elected to the House last year and his term was scheduled to end in 2022. Anwars term was to expire early next year.

The former JDU president, who is at present in Gujarat to campaign against the BJP, is expected to respond to his disqualification on Tuesday.